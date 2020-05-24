One of the graduation requirements for seniors at Zillah High School is something that is formally known as the PEARLS Project, which stands for the Portfolio of Essential Academic and Required Life Skills.
The PEARLS Project involves a binder filled with documents from the student’s high school that the seniors present to their assigned advisers. The project also includes a presentation each senior must give to a group of teachers.
The binder consists of four components, although the fourth is optional. The first component is the “Future Planning” portion, and has the High School and Beyond Plans that students have completed with the guidance counselor, a long-term goals essay, a resume, letters of recommendation, documentation of a college visit, a job shadow report and a college application.
The second component is called “Important Documentation” and contains the student’s birth certificate, identification, voter registration form, immunization record, FAFSA form, testing results, a current school transcript, activities log and a community service log.
The third component is the “Senior Focus Essay,” a written piece about personal growth. The senior essay is my favorite part, and especially at this time serves as a positive memory about my own growth with friends during high school, even if this year didn’t end the way I wanted it to.
The fourth component is labeled as “Addendum,” and can contain a student’s best work, awards and other documents that can enhance the portfolio.
This binder, as much time and effort as it takes to put it together, really pays off. The guidance counselor advises students to start as early as they can on it, and to add whatever is needed to it as the years go by.
It is not actually due for seniors until March. However, I got as much done as I could by September and I’ve added to it and updated it continuously.
Since I finished so early, I got a head start on scholarships. With my community hours, resume, long-term goals essay, testing results and activities log all available in the same binder, it made applying for scholarships easier. There were more documents that were extremely helpful, as well, and I tweaked the long-term goals essay several times to meet the requirements of specific scholarships. Most important, I have everything saved on my USB drive so I can continue using them.
I used the fourth component for awards and sports certificates I’ve saved up all throughout high school, and now I have a place to put them, which is really neat!
The presentation component requires seniors to dress up and present the senior essay in PowerPoint form to a group of teachers. I really like this because looking back on the past four years is proof we are truly done with high school.
I love that the PEARLS Project is required for Zillah’s seniors. I am thrilled that this assignment has given me something not just to use, but to cherish.