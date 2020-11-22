“AHHH! I forgot my slip!” With that, I run back inside, take my temperature, check some boxes on a form, get a signature, and rush back out to my running car to get to school on time and safely.
Riverside Christian School is known for its unique environment and personal education, and this is something that has continued this fall, despite the coronavirus. Before this school year began, I thought to myself, “How in the world would my school be able to accommodate the student body in a way that is in compliance with health code but not so strange to the student body?” Now that we are a couple of months into the term, I can confidently endorse the five school protocols that my school has adopted to help manage the COVID-19 virus.
First and most obvious, masks and social distancing are a must. All students are required to show up to school with a mask on as soon as they exit the car. Masks must be over the nose and mouth. Painted dots and taped arrows are also placed all over the campus at 6-foot intervals to give a reliable visual guide for when students are outside the classrooms.
Our second policy, the signed and dated attestation form, presents itself in the morning. Each student is required to show up to school with an official form that promises he or she does not have any of the symptoms of a respiratory or other viral illness, does not have a temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and has not been in recent contact with anyone who has any symptoms. These are all collected by our superintendent and office manager, who wear gloves and maintain a good distance.
A benefit of private school to me is the small graduating class size, and that is true of Riverside, where we have an average group of 20 students per year. Because of this, every grade normally has the majority of classes together, but our teachers and staff have worked together to make a new system work. This fall, the schedule throughout the school has been revised so there are no more than 12 students in a classroom at a time, and the desks have been spaced accordingly.
One of the major problems that had to be solved was the mingling of students passing one another between periods. Halls crowded with laughing students are a breeding ground for viral activity, but they aren’t an issue for my school right now because all periods are staggered by three minutes. This makes it nearly impossible for any socialization, as people are hurrying to class and trying to get out of the cold.
The final procedure revolves around preventing the spread of COVID-19 by using hand sanitizer. At the beginning and end of every class, students and faculty must use the hand sanitizer by the door that the school provides for student usage. Teachers are also required to use a bleach-based chemical cleaner to wipe down the desks and chairs in between classes as an extra safety measure.
Not every school can take these steps, as they would be a massive strain on budgets, time and space, as well as the families involved. But I am grateful my school and its administrators fought for our right to be in a real classroom this year.