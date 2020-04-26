To me, this whole situation feels unreal, but I’ve been distracting myself and trying to keep my mind off it. I’m taking a class on a subject that I would’ve gotten college credit for at school, but now I have the opportunity to do it online, which makes me thrilled. I’ve also gotten into painting and organized my room countless times. Additionally, I found a new job doing some planting in the fields, and this will really help with paying for college this fall.
I’m upset that my spring sports season was taken away but I’ll be out running soon, preparing for joining the cross country team this fall at Eastern Oregon University. I will train soon and prepare as well as I can to be ready by August. However, I’m still going to miss my plans for this spring of running over hurdles, pole vaulting, racing and having a chance to go to state with Zillah’s 4x400 relay team.
Overall, I’m very satisfied with how my high school career went. But, I can’t believe we walked out the doors in March without knowing it was the last day. I was expecting us to easily come back and, honestly, it’s still unbelievable. However, I’ve found quite a bit of things going my way: online school, working seven days a week, painting, cleaning, and (soon) running.
I’m staying as positive as I can and look for the good in this tough time!