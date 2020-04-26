One idea I could share on how you can stay connected with people right now would be to go get in your car, drive to the house of one of your friends, sit in the trunk of your car while in their driveway (6feet apart from each other) and just talk and laugh for hours.
That's what I actually did for about four hours earlier this month. I sat with one of my best friends and we passed things via skateboard to each other, and we had a great time. But I know not everyone can just get in their car and go meet someone in a parking lot or a driveway, because not everyone can drive and not everyone wants to sit basically outside for that long.
As I hope you've noticed from description of the incident you've just read, words are powerful. Furthermore, words are powerful in keeping us connected. I mean, here you are reading whatever I’ve typed on my computer for you to see in your neat little newspaper or online, and it is affecting you in some sort of way.
So here is my advice to you: Right now go – yes, you – to wherever you keep your pens and paper and write a letter. Write all the words you couldn’t say in person and write them with a purpose.
There’s no way you can tell me that writing isn’t easier than speaking, because here I am sharing something that I would never say out loud and here you are reading it. And the great thing about words is that they can be however powerful or playful you want them to be.
Honestly, if I could deliver this article to you in handwritten form, I would. Handwritten letters can carry just as much emotion as a conversation (one that is held 6 feet apart, of course).
With handwriting, there are little scribbles when someone got ahead of themselves and misspelled a word. Or when someone got excited and ended up writing a bit too fast, and the handwriting got messy.
Handwritten letters are something you can hold onto. Like a photograph, letters can be kept in albums or hung in frames. They can be put in a box or stuck up on the refrigerator. Memories can be cherished in the form of a letter, just as they can during a conversation that takes place while sitting 6 feet apart.
Maybe now you’re thinking, “Well, gosh, I’m not the best writer” or “I don’t really know what to write about.” This is where we get really creative.
Since everyone right now is bored at home, maybe you can mail some recipes you’ve found, some TV show recommendations, a list of your favorite songs, or a note containing tea bags, pressed flowers, or really any flat thing you’d like to send.
Times are hard right now. Everyone knows that. But staying connected is more important than ever.
• Gracie Miller is a sophomore at Eisenhower High School.