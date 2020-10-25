This coronavirus pandemic has affected us in many ways. Some of these are good, and others — well, they’re quite unpleasant, to say the least.
The majority of students agree that this whole online schooling thing is a negative result of the virus. Most students would much rather be in school with their friends and teachers than being stuck at home all the time.
School is a safe space for many students. Now, they're forced to stay at home, which for some can be a toxic environment. According to an Aug. 6 Mayo Clinc article titled "COVID-19 and the Risk of Suicide," anxiety and suicide rates are high because many people are feeling hopeless in these uncertain times.
The coronavirus pandemic is a new experience. There have been a couple of winters where we were out of school for a few unexpected days, but there has never been anything quite like this.
Speaking of snow days, did you know that it’s a huge decision for a school district to make when determining whether or not school should be closed for a whole day due to the weather? School leaders want what is best for students, and sometimes being at school in that safe environment is what is best for them and their mental health.
Families are being affected by all of this time together. Divorce rates are skyrocketing. According to Legal Templates, a company that provides legal documents, the divorce rate from March to June was 34% higher than it was in 2019. Families are fighting more now than ever.
It's hard to be stuck at home all the time and not talk to as many people as you normally would. This is why it's more important than ever to keep in touch with the people you care about.
Check up on your friends every so often. It couldn’t hurt and, if you’re struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out to someone you trust.
