To start off, happy fourth day of spring! My sincere hope is that the spring sunshine and blooming flowers will add brightness to our days, even if the coming days are spent largely inside.
During this time of social distancing, finding enough home-based activities to keep a person happily engaged is tough. But, I am here with a few suggestions.
1. Read a book! Or read many, many books. In January, I made one New Year’s resolution: To read 18 books in 2020. Most of the books I’ve read in recent years have been for class assignments, but not this year. I am making an effort to dig into the stacks of unread books that have collected in my room. One gadget that continues to motivate me to read is the app Goodreads. You can set a reading challenge for yourself, while you keep track of the books you or your friends are reading. These next few weeks are the perfect time to crack open a good book and find solace in an imaginary world. Or, better yet, come to understand our own world a little better.
2. Organize your room! And by this I mean inspect every item of clothing you own and, as Marie Kondo advises, make sure it sparks joy. Going through my closet is usually at the very bottom of my to-do list, but with social distancing I really have no excuse not to start organizing. If I can do it, so can all of you!
3. Take a picture every day! This is something I have done for the past two summers and I have found great joy in it. When summer is over, I collect all of the pictures in a photo book. There are so many websites with templates to make the design process a snap; you really do owe it to yourself to publish your own history. With the extra weeks at home, there is plenty of time to capture even the smallest moments throughout the day and maybe try creative ways to frame the image.
4. Learn a new skill! Over these next few weeks, I would like to learn calligraphy. The summer months are filled with bucket list items, so why not use these next few weeks to get a head start on them? Is there a skill or activity that you have always wanted to try? Now is the time.
Spending time away from school, sports and regular activities may be an unexpected twist to senior year. With a little guidance, though, we can all create happiness every day.