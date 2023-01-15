In the last year, I’ve traveled to Europe at least 76 times.
Theoretically, this is true. In actuality, I’ve been in Yakima the entire time. But I have romanticized the idea of doing dishes to make it seem like I am a barista or waiter in some fancy cafe.
What’s romanticizing, you ask? Romanticizing, in this case, is the basic idea that there are ways to find a better perspective on things that don’t initially sound like fun. It’s a way to switch up your daily routine to make it more exciting.
I love to procrastinate on homework and studying. But if I light a candle and turn on some music, it's no longer a boring requirement to pass classes. Simple things like this make tasks better and easier to do, and now I look forward to doing chores and homework.
Taking this approach doesn't have to be extravagant or super-duper crazy, and it can be as uncomplicated as getting out a candle. Or getting out a really good book about something you are passionate about or interested in that you can read when you have a few minutes to spare during the day.
Or taking a walk. The neighborhoods this time of year can be beautiful when covered with snow.
Go take some pictures. Get dressed up just to go nowhere. Get your favorite drink on your way to school or work. Give yourself a little boost of energy or hype yourself up for the day ahead. Especially if you have a test or big presentation, something small could be just what you need.
Buy a bouquet of flowers for yourself. Even if it isn’t your birthday, get yourself a birthday cake — because it’s just so much fun to blow out candles and make a wish.
By romanticizing your life, you get the opportunity to see things from a different perspective and in a new light.
That lawn that you didn’t want to mow is now your favorite place because you put on some cool headphones and you jam out while working.
That essay you didn’t want to write? You now want to write a hundred of them because sitting in a coffee shop with a notebook makes you feel like a journalist for a high-end newspaper.
I firmly believe that there is something for everybody. You just have to know how to spark those interests to maximize enjoyment.
• Ellie Suhm is a freshman at Eisenhower High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.