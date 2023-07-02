If you know me in person, you know I’m chatty. The type of chatty that got me my own seat in class away from other kids. So, it’s no surprise that I’m writing a column about how awesome it is to talk to strangers. In fact it’s something I highly recommend!
Of course, I wouldn’t suggest doing it when you feel unsafe or are alone. That would be irresponsible, and my mama would be disappointed in me. But I can say with absolute confidence that some of the best conversations I’ve ever had are with strangers.
I think my most memorable stranger was a man named Jim (later dubbed Slim Jim by my friend Katie because he was so tall and lanky). I met him in Ashland, Ore., with a group of Ike Drama kids for the Shakespeare Festival there last summer. I was with Katie and her family when I saw him sitting near a park shuffling a deck of tarot cards.
I sat down with him and asked him if he’d do a reading for me. It was great and he was so kind. We talked for 30ish minutes and he was a chill hippie with some knowledge and stories to share and extremely open to also talking to me (a fellow stranger).
It was an experience I’ll never forget, and I think about it often.
I think it’s such a beautiful thing to talk with another person you cross paths with in this fleeting life. It doesn’t have to be deep or resonate much; and you may forget it within a couple hours of the interaction. But maybe you can impact a stranger as much as Slim Jim from Ashland impacted me.
I’m of the belief that strangers make for great stories. Who knows, you might be someone else’s fun story.
• Olivia Rankin is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
