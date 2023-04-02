Is there something that’s holding you back from reading? Here are some suggestions for those of you who may be saying, “I wish I could read more, but …”
I can’t find the time
• Listen to audiobooks. It totally counts as reading! I listen to audiobooks all the time — while driving, folding laundry, taking a walk, doing the dishes and working out. I find that listening to audiobooks while doing mundane tasks actually makes me more inclined to read during my free time.
• Carry a book around with you. You could even download one onto your phone. Read in the small moments, like sitting in a waiting room, instead of scrolling on your phone.
It’s hard to pay attention, and I get distracted
• Set the mood. If it’s chilly, grab a hot drink, a fluffy blanket and settle in by a fire. In the warmer months, I’m a big fan of a picnic-and-reading combo. Grab a blanket or tablecloth, a bowl of fruit, a cold drink and get outside. I’ve done this in parks, by a lake, in forests, and just last week in my backyard. The bottom line is to make reading a whole experience. Oh, and also put that phone away.
• Give annotating a try. While it’s not for everyone, annotating a book can help you remember details better and it may keep your interest for longer. You can annotate any way you want. You could just underline quotes you like, highlight important plot points, jot down your reactions on a Post-It, or even draw pictures.
Books are too expensive
• Rediscover the library. It’s a wondrous place full of books for the borrowing.
• Download Libby. Once you have your library card, get the app that comes with it. Libby is amazing. I use it to listen to all of my audiobooks (for free!) and it also has e-books. Libby works just like the library; you can borrow audiobooks and e-books for a maximum of 21 days, place holds, and renew loans.
• Buy secondhand. There are tons of local secondhand options. Check out Encore Books, Churchill’s Booklovers’ Haunt, Inklings (just look for the spines with a little sticker), or any thrift store. When you’re traveling, keep an eye out for used bookstores. I’ve been to some great ones in Wenatchee and Ellensburg, and there are a bunch in Pike Place Market in Seattle. You could also try shopping online for used books. I’ve ordered from ThriftBooks.com several times when I want a specific book for cheap.
I can’t find a book I actually like
• Ask the experts. Go to your local bookshop, library or bookish friend and ask for recommendations based on your interests.
• Download an app. Likewise asks you a few questions, then recommends books that its algorithm thinks you’ll like. It also has a feature where you can ask an entire community for recommendations. Additionally, Goodreads and Storygraph are popular apps to track and rate what books you read, but you can also browse books and read reviews.
• Don’t struggle through a book you’re hating. It’s okay to DNF (did not finish) a book if you’re not enjoying it. There are too many books out there to waste time on if you’re reading one that’s not for you.
Long books are intimidating and I lose interest
• Go for shorter books. (I find they’re often the most poignant.) If that mammoth classic has been staring you down, go for something closer to 200 pages. There are books of all genres that are this length. “The Great Gatsby” and “Through the Looking-Glass” are two short classics. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi is a quirky little book involving time travel and a Japanese cafe. “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan is a gorgeous work of historical fiction I recently read and, at only 128 pages, it packs a punch.
• Try poetry or a short story collection. Both of these options can seem faster-paced because you’re finishing entire works (a short story or a poem) more quickly than you’d finish an entire novel.
Reading is too hard
• Reading can be hard, but remember that this is reading for pleasure, not academic reading like you may be used to in school. Pick books that entertain you and don’t feel like a chore to read. (Although I objectively didn’t like the “Twilight” series, I can say it was entertaining and I enjoyed reading them.) Try searching the term “easy reads” and see if any of the resulting books interest you.
• Simply practice. Like anything, it can be hard to start a new habit, but it gets easier the more you do it.
• Anabelle Kollman is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.