After all of his media attention, I am happy to report that the social media influencer and self-described misogynistic Andrew Tate has been arrested.
In the latter half of 2022, Tate became infamous for his sexist and hateful views toward women. Feminists around the world have expressed their disgust at this man’s attitude, myself included. Many people have been the subject of his hate speech on YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms.
Tate capitalized on the attention for his views. He grew his social media personality based on his preposterous views of women. This sexist man has been quoted as comparing women to animals and suggesting women should not be allowed to drive; he has showcased his passionate belief in gender roles; and he has used women for monetary gain. As a result of his actions, he was banned from several media platforms for hate speech.
Long story short: The guy’s a bad dude.
No one quite knew just how bad the guy really was until Dec. 29, when the former kickboxer was arrested by Romanian police along with his brother and two other women. Tate was charged with human trafficking and rape, with claims that dozens of women were taken advantage of online.
According to the charges, these women were led to believe that Tate was interested in a relationship. Romanian police say the four people who were arrested would gain the women's trust, then coerce them into a house where they were threatened with violence unless they aided in the creation of sexual videos to be sold.
The arrest occurred shortly after Tate was involved in a Twitter feud with 20-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg. He was detained for an initial 24 hours pending investigation. Then on Jan. 20, a Romanian judge extended Tate's detention for an additional 30 days. Romanian anti-crime organizations have been investigating Tate and his accomplices since April 2022.
In the beginning, Andrew Tate was just another man spreading hate about women online. Women have fallen victim to his hateful demeanor toward women for too long. Tate’s braggart and toxic personality are the true blame for his arrest.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
