A month ago, I walked across my school’s stage for the last time to get my diploma. While listening to speeches, I realized it was the end.
Of course, I knew it all along, but it hit me when I heard my teacher speaking: This would be the last lesson I would learn from her. My experiences in high school changed me as a person, and I am glad.
Here’s my advice for young students:
Get a job
Jobs are important, not only because earning your own money helps you in the long run, but because of the experiences you have. When I started my job, I was uncomfortable speaking to people I did not know. I purposely applied to work in retail because of that, since I knew it would put me outside my comfort zone and would force me to grow as a person.
Having a job has taught me many things, including social skills, money management and self-worth. Though having a job and attending school at the same time is difficult, it is good to know you put in the effort. Work can be something you take pride in.
Learn your limits
Throughout high school, I had a record of getting severe burnout. I would try to get everything done all at once. My nights and weekends would be filled with homework and my job. It tired me and, even though I knew I could do it, I know I did not need to subject myself to that sort of pressure.
It is good to take breaks, which I unfortunately did not grasp until my senior year. Breaks can prevent burnout and will help you in the long run. Learning how to manage your time in high school also helps your future you, whether you chose to go to college, a technical school or straight into a career.
Make time for the things (and people) you love
One of my biggest regrets from high school was not making time for my friends. Though we would talk in school, I did not make time to hang out with people outside of school until my senior year. I prioritized other things, although I wish I would have hung out with friends more.
I am someone who values my hobbies a lot. I also prioritized school, but I put my craft above my grades. Knowing my intentions and valuing creativity led me to my career path. I believe that is why it is also good to be disciplined in what you like.
I would also recommend getting hobbies that relax you. I take writing as my high-pressure hobby, while music is one that simply relaxes me.
While it may be important to discipline yourself in school, hobbies or sports, some of the best advice I have received is to make sure to take time to live. It will add so much to your life and experience, while making you a better individual.
Do research before your senior year
While your sophomore and junior year may feel early to start considering what you would like to do for a career, it will help in your senior year if you already have some ideas. And that’s even if you just look at colleges and decide you like the atmosphere.
Midway through my junior year, I had decided on my college, and it saved me a lot of stress, helping me to enjoy my senior year.
Beyond choosing where you would like to go after high school, it may be helpful to research what scholarships you can apply for and what sort of future jobs you would like. It is important to know what it will take to reach the positions you want.
Also, do some research into taking the time to get to know yourself. Find out what you like to do, and you may find opportunities to help you into that future. Research does not always have to be boring, and high school is a great time to try new things and find what you are passionate about.
Take chances
I have also learned that trying new things is important. It is good to put yourself out there. Sign up to be in student government. Apply for things you’re not sure you’ll get.
Throughout my time applying for scholarships, I was not sure if I would get them, and I worried that I was wasting my time. Yet the time paid off, as I won the majority I applied for.
You never know what you can do unless you try. Ask people to help you if you need it. Take chances. Take time for yourself and others.
High school is important and so is education, yet the greatest education of all does not come from studying or checking off boxes for college. It is simply to live.
• Rebecca Lommers is a 2023 graduate of Riverside Christian School and has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past year. She plans to enroll this fall at Washington State University to study creative writing.
