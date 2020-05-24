I’ve got to admit: In all of my dreams of finally ending high school, this wasn’t what I had in mind.
No prom, no school musical, no graduation … the list goes on.
I can’t believe that I had my last day of senior year and I didn’t even know it. I had my last school lunch with my friends, and most likely saw many of those people for the last time. I didn’t get to say goodbye to my teachers, and I squandered those precious remaining moments of school by stressing over an assignment that means nothing to me now.
I felt guilty for being sorrowful over something as trivial as a school dance or written notes in a yearbook that I will never get. People are dying, families are struggling to stay afloat after their incomes have been cut off, essential workers are putting their lives on the line. And during all this, I was over an opportunity to hear my name called in a list of hundreds and for my two seconds on the stage, shaking hands with people I’ve barely met.
But as the weeks progressed, this internal battle subsided.
Of course, I really hate the thought that I lost that perfect teen movie ending, but sitting here crying to myself won’t change anything.
If anything, this whole experience has made me snap to important realizations, and I will be eternally grateful for that. And I don't mean learning that my dad is really good at giving haircuts.
In all seriousness, this situation has taught me how truly important it is to cherish what you have. It sounds crazy that it took a pandemic for me to realize this. But, looking back, I always wished that I had spent more time being present in class and with my friends, not off in some corner of my mind, worrying about International Baccalaureate exams or daydreaming of going to college. These moments are precious, every last one of them.
It took a pandemic to realize how much more I could’ve been doing to help my parents de-stress after a long day of work. It took a pandemic to realize how much more time I should’ve spent thanking my teachers and friends. It took a pandemic to schedule nightly call with my grandparents, who are living an ocean away in the Philippines.
The world is facing something it has never really faced before, at least not on this scale with this technology. But this doesn’t mean it is the end. My 18th birthday will come and pass without a huge party with my friends. My hopes for a prom are lost. But when it all comes down to the hard truth, it’s OK. Focusing on what one doesn’t have is a surefire way to fall into an endless spiral of self-pity and anger at things you had no control over.
There’s talk of starting fall quarter online. My first classes as a college student may be on a video call. It’s scary, with so many uncertainties and those lingering traces of mourning what could have been. But I am resilient. As we face the next few months with apprehension and anxiety, we will all prove the resilience of the human spirit.
We can’t control that the coronavirus exists. We can, however, control the way we respond to this. Take it seriously. Stay home. Take care of those you are social distancing with. We can do it.
When this ends, I will enter the world with a completely new perspective. Every single moment we get to spend with each other is worth celebrating. Hopefully, we will emerge with more understanding and empathy.
To the class of 2020, and to all who may be reading this, keep your hopes up. Give a friend or family member a call, say those things you wish you had said under better circumstances, and please stay home as much as possible!
• Cara Pedrosa is a senior at Davis High School.