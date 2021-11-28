A lack of finances, an adrenaline rush or “sticking it to the man" — there are many reasons people shoplift.
But it's always illegal.
According to an article posted this year by HG.org Legal Resources, the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention determined that $35 million worth of products are stolen from retailers each day. Only one in every 48 shoplifters are caught, roughly just 2%. The loss of revenue per retail store is significant.
Shoplifters might think one stolen item from one store would only affect a large corporation that probably has insurance to cover any lost items. Sadly, this ideology overlooks a deeper problem that involves real repercussions for store employees. No matter the path, lost revenue needs to be recovered. But from where?
Money lost from shoplifting is not always regained through insurance, corporate budgets, or the wallet of a CEO. Depending on a retail store’s procedures, lost revenue can have a direct impact on payroll. When a store’s location doesn’t reach sales goals, its payroll decreases. This can cause a decrease in the number of hours per employee, which then leads to decreased earnings for the employee.
This is simple math. Stolen products equal lost money for employees when retailers need to counterbalance the losses from shoplifting.
Putting a personal perspective on this, I work work in a retail job. Since my ambition is to work in the medical field, attending a university is a necessity. And that takes money.
When I was first hired, I didn’t thoroughly understand the reality behind shoplifting. A subtle shoplifter is one thing, but a forthright shoplifter is another. The vulnerability that I have felt when someone has shoplifted on my watch is huge. My inability to control the loss, not only to the store but to me, made me feel useless. Shoplifting has caused hundreds of dollars to be lost from my potential to work.
Shoplifting might be considered by some people as “sticking it to the man," but it directly affects the student who is trying to pay for college, the single mother of three working two jobs, or the teen who is trying to help balance family finances.
• Abi Longbottom is a junior at Naches Valley High School.
