Serena Williams, who won her first major singles title at age 17, played her final U.S. Open tennis match on Sept. 2. With a professional tennis career of more than 25 years, Williams announced her retirement from the game in early August.
After losing in the third round, she walked off the court for what might be the last time as a professional. Williams, a 40-year-old mother, has said she is “evolving away” from tennis.
“I’m ready to be a mom,” Williams said during a post-match news conference, “and explore a different version of Serena.”
Williams had a show-stopping career and at the end was referred to as the GOAT: the Greatest Of All Time. And deservedly so; she won over 800 tour matches and an Olympic gold medal. Williams held the No. 1 spot for the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks.
Never losing sight of her values, Williams advocated for female athletes and women of color.
Even though I am not a devotee of tennis, let alone someone who knows the rules of the game, Williams’ work as an advocate stands out as awe-inspiring. During the 2018 U.S. Open, Williams called out the double standards between male and female athletes in expressing emotions. And when a tennis umpire accused Williams of cheating, she confronted the official.
“I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right,” Williams told the umpire. “I have never cheated.”
She has been more than just a tennis player; she has been someone who is able to hold others accountable while staying true to herself.
During the 2018 French Open, Williams pushed back against wardrobe policies. Only a few months after giving birth to her daughter, she wore a bodysuit that was intended to aid in the prevention of blood clots. Later, the French Open president banned this type of outfit, saying players should dress more conservatively. Williams responded by wearing a tutu for one of her matches.
Williams’ success in sports, activism and advocacy has shown everyone what a woman is capable of.
While we may have seen Williams for the last time on the court, it won’t be the last we hear of her. Saying farewell to professional tennis is the start of a new chapter for Serena Williams.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
