Friends are very important and can impact our lives in many ways. They help us deal with tricky situations and help with making better lifestyle choices.
Throughout high school, I had plenty of friends. As time went by, most of my friends and I drifted apart. The most difficult time to keep a friend was during my freshman and sophomore years. We would easily drift apart, whether it was due to having different classes, or seeing them move away, or even having a silly fight.
However, in my junior year, I met my best friend. Ethan Boisselle never left my side and stayed with me throughout the best and worst of times. He and I hung out every single day, and he eventually became my boyfriend. We continued to spend time with one another constantly, up until he left for college a year later.
When track started during my junior year, so did preparing for the Miss Zillah pageant that May. I focused on that, and even won! I went to parades and pageants and made new friends, all of whom I’m grateful for.
I still had Ethan at my side, but I was dreading his leaving in the fall. Once Ethan left, I kind of closed myself out and had to become accustomed to being without him. Cross country started, and I was one of the team captains, and this is where I’ve had the most team chemistry and made the best of friends. I was gloomy once the season ended but I joined basketball again, and again made some fantastic new friends, including the coach.
Despite having friends from different areas around the school, there was one group of friends I’ve had since freshman year. We had plenty of classes together and became closer and closer every year. They were also in pep and jazz band with me, so we were able to spend time together outside of class.
When I joined the Unleashed group at the Yakima Herald-Republic, I met new people I never would have gotten the chance to know if I hadn’t done this program. I am grateful for that.
You can see that there are so many things that happen that lead us to best friends, good friends, or just people you’re friendly with. Some can become your family, and some can be there for you when you need them. I’m fortunate to be able to have both.
Trying new things helps you find those new friends, too. It’s great to look around the school and call most of those people my friends, whether it’s having a class with them, playing a sport with them, or joining them as part of a new activity.
My friends even extended to teachers. There were several teachers I will never forget, like my math teacher Traci Anderson, English teacher Mark Nelson and coach Ken Johnson.
It’s a wonderful thing to have friends. It’s even better when you have loads of them. The worst part is that I’m going to leave them all. All of them still have a place in my heart, and later in college I’m sure I’m going to find more.
I believe that friendships are like a garden. Some plants continue to prosper and grow, while others wilt away. I plan to expand my garden with new friendships at Eastern Oregon University this fall.
I am very fortunate that my high school experience was the best I made it to be. All of that is thanks to the friendships I’ve made, and all I’ve gone through with friends, coaches and teachers during the past four years. I thank Zillah High School for giving me the opportunity to have all these memories, as I will cherish them for the rest of my life.