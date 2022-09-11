I’ve been avoiding writing this article since I graduated because I didn’t really want to say goodbye. My time in Unleashed was a fun experience, and one of the few constants in my life through a time of uncertainty.
I joined the Unleashed program my sophomore year, and about seven months later everyone was sent home because of the coronavirus. Around that time, I was no longer in the same sports and I didn’t see my friends as often, but I did have Unleashed. We had a different theme for every online meeting at that time, so they were always interesting.
Through Unleashed I was able to find my voice through writing, a style that really worked for me. I got to share my opinions, interview people, make friends, and I even got to go to a news conference, which most people don’t get the chance to do.
In the spirit of not being entirely mushy for this whole piece, I’m going to take this paragraph to brag about myself. OK, so every year we have an awards ceremony put on by our wonderful editor, David Goehner. Two years in a row (this and last) I won the award for best columnist. How cool is it to be the best at a specific type of article? Very. I’ve won four other awards, too, but I’ll be slightly humble and leave those out.
While I am sad that my “Rory Gilmore” days are over, I’m grateful for my time on Unleashed, and I’d like to wish luck to those who come after me. If I’ve taught you anything, please let it be this: Don’t be afraid to be sarcastic in your writing. Everyone loves a little sarcasm.
• Gracie Miller is a 2022 graduate of Eisenhower High School and has been a member of the Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past three years. She is enrolling this fall at Yakima Valley College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.