As a senior of the “quarantined class of 2020," I am proud to say that not only did I survive a global pandemic, I also graduated.
I started as a student at Wedgewood Elementary in Seattle, up until my dad finished his residency training at Seattle Children’s Hospital as a pediatrician. We then moved to the booming metropolis of Zillah (population: about 3,000), where I've attended the Zillah School District since the third grade.
I distinctly remember my first day of fifth grade. I was sitting in my assigned seat when suddenly a few kids invited me over to their friend circle. Little did I know I would immediately connect with these kids, and that those friendships would lead me to make other incredible relationships, sure to last a lifetime. Although some of my close peers moved away from this small town, I still hold these connections close to my heart.
Fifth grade was also the year I discovered my enjoyment of academics. I set a goal to maintain a 4.0 GPA every semester and to be valedictorian of my graduating class. I did just that, becoming co-valedictorian of Zillah High School’s class of 2020 alongside one of those friends from 5th grade. I credit this to having a work ethic that made school seem easy.
One of the reasons why I believe I gained this work ethic – and why I am the person I am today – is my love of music. Near the end of my fourth-grade year, Ted Brown Music set up an instrument display in my school’s gymnasium, encouraging students to join the band program. I did what most boys my age did when they saw a range of instruments: I picked up the trumpet. To my surprise -- and that of one of the Ted Brown employees -- I could already play a few notes! He exclaimed that he saw my amazing potential for trumpet playing, inspiring me to pursue that path.
After eight years, I’m proud to say that I have developed a wonderful skill. I picked up a few more instruments along the way, including piano and guitar. Music taught me to work hard and use my time wisely. One of the most significant lessons I got from music is that practice makes perfect. I applied this to all aspects of my life, making sure to “practice” for all of my tests and quizzes, and “practice” to become the man that I am today.
This spring, my senior trip to Peru was canceled (twice), senior prom was put off and the traditional graduation ceremony turned into a virtual live stream. I haven’t seen many of my friends since March 13, and so many other events have been either postponed or called off. However, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. Although the past three months have been challenging, and online learning wasn’t the most enjoyable experience, I’ve tried hard to look for the positives.
I've learned to manage my time at home, adjusted to almost any workspace, grew closer to my family members and had time to earn money for my savings account. There have been lessons to learn from this pandemic. As someone wise once told me, there is no growth in the comfort zone, just as there is no comfort in the growth zone.
These upcoming years will be an exciting time to learn, grow and develop myself – not just for who I want to be, but for whom I want to create a family with. I am so thankful for my friends, family, neighbors, teachers, administrators and many others who have supported me throughout these past 13 years, and specifically the past three months. Especially my parents, whom I could not be more grateful for. I want to follow after the example they have set for me and continue on the path they have walked.
I wish the best to all my fellow graduates, to my friends, and to all who may be afflicted with trials and stress. You are not alone, and you will never walk alone. As Victor Hugo poetically expressed, “Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise.”