As seniors around the Yakima Valley and across the country face the sudden end of our final year, the feeling of disappointment extends beyond missed dances and ceremonies. The unfortunate lack of closure is one of the strongest things on seniors’ minds. Rather than spending our last few weeks bonding with friends, we're doing the right thing and staying home in order to protect our families and friends.
Unfortunately, whether graduation is in-person, online or cancelled altogether, it makes little difference on the important moments that we are missing now. The canceled dances, trips, parties, and traditions were part of the fun meant to top off all these years of work.
Some of us have shared classes with the same people for years. We played sports together, planned events together, complained about homework together and we expected to reach the end together. It is disheartening to have spent so long working towards the fun conclusion we were promised, only to have it snatched away at the last moment.
The disappointment for seniors extends through the rest of our schools, as well. It is an important part of every year when the graduating class leaves behind friends in the lower grades to become leaders in our places.
I have been part of Riverside’s Knowledge Bowl team for three years. In that time, I made some amazing memories. From the hectic road trips, to an overtime state championship loss in 2018, to coming back the next year to win it all, to becoming team captain, it has made my high school experience much more incredible.
I am emotional that I will not be able to give my teammates the conclusion to their season they deserved. We were a team of mostly newcomers, many of whom had never played before. After a bumpy season full of sudden changes, we finally qualified for the state tournament, which was scheduled to be held locally at West Valley on March 21. Then the state tournament was postponed only 11 days before it was scheduled to happen.
I had hoped to give my team members their state experience. It is a surprisingly fun way to finish out months of training and practice meets. While I am confident my teammates will get their chance, I am sad I will not be part of it. When last year’s seniors passed the team to me, it was a highlight of my year. I would have liked to have been able to pass it on in kind.
Like many of my fellow seniors, I share the hope our schools find some solution to end our year as meaningfully as possible. Even more important, I also hope the continued effort to halt the spread of coronavirus allows those of us moving on to college to start on time. We have worked hard to get here, and the class of 2020 deserves to leave on a high note.
However, I understand the gravity of the situation we are in and the importance of keeping everyone — us included — safe.
• Justin Klingele is a senior at Riverside Christian School.