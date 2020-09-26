"The notorious R.B.G.," Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is known as a legal giant for her work against discrimination from both sides of the bench. What is less commonly known, but no less inspiring, is how Ginsburg became so "notorious."
Born to immigrant parents in a working class neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, Ginsburg rose from hard work. Much due to her stoicism, she graduated first in her class at the prestigious Cornell University. She continued her education at Harvard Law School, where Ginsburg encountered a very male-dominated environment, with only eight other females in her class of about 500. Ginsburg pressed on and excelled academically, eventually becoming the first female member of the Harvard Law Review, working through two hours of sleep a night while making sure that her husband, who had cancer at the time, also graduated.
So much weight on such small shoulders. While her formal educational history is impressive, it’s for her sly legal work she should be forever remembered.
Both standing before and sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court, Ginsburg's strategy was to oppose individual laws on a case by case basis, not directly addressing the broader issues of gender inequality. One of the more iconic cases that she cleverly supported involved the fight for the rights of Oklahoma fraternity brothers to buy beer. It was her cunning understanding that taking on the much easier battle for equal rights for men would set the legal foundation for winning equal rights for women.
As a judge, Ginsburg exhibited the power of thoughtful moderation and restraint, two traits that are difficult to foster and have been incredibly effective in creating social change. She climbed mountains of patriarchy in a modest manner.
While working on the Supreme Court, the ever progressive Ginsburg famously developed a close friendship with the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. Their relationship was an example of the humility that can bridge political divides, no matter how broad. In an era of emotional political extremism, it is increasingly important to find common ground, as Ginsburg exhibited, in order to stay sane.
Throughout her career, Ruth Bader Ginsburg demonstrated incredible personal perseverance for the public good. She hung on as long as she could for the sake of the American people, but the destiny of American democracy should have never rested on a petite, elderly woman. Who will protect us now? She is gone, and it is up to us, everyday Americans, to undertake the hard work in bettering the systems that Ginsburg wanted so much to believe in.
• Mary-Frances Ballew is a senior at Selah High School.