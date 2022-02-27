“The time had just come when I had been pushed as far as I could stand to be pushed.”
— Rosa Parks
The time had come for Rosa Parks to take the action — to take action and stand up for her rights. By refusing to give up her seat on a bus, Rosa Parks made history and became known as “the mother of the civil rights movement.”
Rosa Louise McCauley was born Feb. 4, 1913, in Tuskegee, Ala. She attended high school at the Alabama State Teachers’ College for Negroes, but had to leave in 11th grade to take care of her mother and grandmother. In 1932, she married Raymond Parks, a member of the NAACP, which Rosa later joined.
On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks was going home after work on the public transit bus in Montgomery. During that time, the back of a bus was designated for people of color and the front of the bus was designated for white people. Bus drivers in Montgomery were able to make a person of color give up their seat for a white person.
On that particular day, during her ride home, there weren’t any seats remaining for a white man. The bus driver, James Blake, simply told the people in the first four seats of the colored section to give up their seat so there would be another row for the white section. While the three other people submitted to Blake’s command, Parks refused to give up her seat.
Blake called the police and Parks was taken into custody. Her arrest helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which took place on the day of her trial for violating segregation laws. The boycott turned into something much bigger, lasting for a year until the Supreme Court finally ruled bus segregation to be unconstitutional.
Many years later, Parks wrote her autobiography, “Rosa Parks: My Story.” She was also awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 1999. After she died Oct. 24, 2005, Parks became the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
Rosa Parks taught us stand up for ourselves and our rights. She had a lot of courage — not the type of courage you see in movies, but real courage. A lot of things are easier said than done and standing up for yourself and your rights is one of those things.
Parks knew she could be jailed or for refusing to give up her seat, and she still refused. She is an inspiration to all of us because she demonstrated that a little bit of courage can go a long way.
“People always say that I didn’t give up my seat because I was tired … the only tired I was, was tired of giving in," she said.
• Maham Khan is a freshman at West Valley High School.
