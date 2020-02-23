In addition to the more established mixed choir class, the current winter trimester at Zillah High School saw the return of the women’s treble choir program. Women’s treble choir met for three days a week in the morning, and — at least in previous years — students had to audition for it.
The program wasn’t offered during the 2018-19 school year because not enough girls were interested. In bringing it back for this winter, this time without an audition requirement, choir teacher Victoria Langston wanted to invite as many young women as possible into the group and provide students another positive space at the school. This is her third year with the morning choir group.
So, of course, I joined. Since it was my very first time in choir, I was introduced to a teacher I never previously had, girls in our 14-member program I had never really met, and songs I had never heard of. I was very nervous at first because I didn’t want to “sound bad.” But, like most things, it takes years of practice to excel in that certain skill. Plus, there were others who were new at it, as well, so I wasn’t all alone.
Our concert is coming March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Zillah Performing Arts Center, and will feature the women’s and men’s treble choirs as well as the jazz band. And, I’m just about ready! What’s holding me back on my sense of preparation is that I’m comparing this singing performance with the plenty of band concerts and contests I’ve done. When I play my saxophone, I’m looking at the music in front of me, so I don’t tend to worry about the audience watching me. With choir, I now must go out of my comfort zone and try to figure out where to look in the audience and not turn bright red.
Despite all the nerves I still have, I’m glad I went out and tried something entirely new by joining this program.