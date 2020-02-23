From left: Audrey Harveaux, Brooke Mason, Shelby Sander, Kiri Schoonover, Ciara Parker, Norma Trujillo, Kaylani Shah, Jessica McDonald, Lauren Harveaux, Ashtyn Church, Carolina Garcia and Naomi Fender. Missing: Sophie Udell and Celia Lyon. The girls sang Edelweiss arranged by Linda Spevacek at A.C. Davis High School on Saturday, Feb. 8th, 2020, and received the highest score of 1, also meaning superior.