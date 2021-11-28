When most of us think of the winter season, we envision things like warm clothing and hot cocoa. But not everyone is so lucky. Winter can be especially hard for those less fortunate.
While thinking about all that you are grateful for, take time to also think about others. As part of a community, it is our job to look out for one another and help each other during hard times. Winter is one of those hard times.
This season, take the time to donate or volunteer at our local charities. Among many, here are a few:
• Camp Hope: This is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter for people experiencing homelessness. You can donate money, goods and meals to help those in need. Camp Hope has many opportunities to volunteer, as well, such as sorting donations, tutoring adults and children, and helping in the office. There are also opportunities for people to serve meals. This holiday season, team up with friends and family and host a dinner by bringing and serving a fully prepared meal.
• Northwest Harvest: This nonprofit organization works to end hunger in Washington. You can donate, volunteer, and raise your voice to end hunger. Help out by donating as little as $10 once or $5 monthly. Take action to make sure everyone enjoys a healthy meal this holiday season.
• Union Gospel Mission: This Yakima nonprofit organization serves people experiencing homelessness. It offers a variety of assistance, such as recovery and transitional services. Support UGM by making a donation online, by mail, in person, or by phone. Be a part of the change and give those in need a helping hand.
Everyone deserves to be warm this winter and to enjoy a good holiday meal. Take the time and help out another family. We are all people and we all deserve to stay warm and healthy.
• Maham Khan is a freshman at West Valley High School.
