Every Easter revives the same serious debate: Which is better, plastic or real eggs?
Of course, the clear merit of plastic eggs is that tasty treats can be stashed inside. Yet, in my humble opinion, genuine Easter eggs that you can dye by hand are superior to their plastic counterparts.
Exhibit A regarding real eggs’ supremacy: Dyeing eggs is 10 times more fun than simply purchasing already-decorated plastic eggs from the store. To some, repeatedly dipping hard-boiled eggs into cups of dye may sound tedious. To me, though, the process presents a gamut of creative opportunities.
For example, to spice up your dyed eggs, you could try mixing colors or dipping only portions of the egg to create a striped effect. Or you could grab a Sharpie and give your colored egg a face.
Long story short, the tradition and creativity behind real Easter eggs is what puts them ahead of the pack. So, this Easter Sunday, start hatching a plan for your creative egg designs!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.