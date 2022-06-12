June marks the celebration of Pride Month. Across the United States and the world, LGBTQ+ communities remember the efforts of their predecessors and show their pride in who they are.
The month of June was chosen to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising, which started June 28, 1969. Throughout United States history, LGBTQ+ communities have been oppressed. In 1969, any homosexual relationship or identification was illegal in every state in the country, except Illinois. Bars and restaurants with LGBTQ+ employees or customer could be shut down.
The Stonewall Inn, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan in New York City, and other LGBTQ+ establishments had owners linked to the mafia. To protect their businesses, mob owners would pay off the police to avoid closing down the establishments. Despite this common practice, the Stonewall Inn, which was owned by the Genovese family, was subjected to police raids. In response, the LGBTQ+ community held a series of protests during June of that year, leading to the Stonewall Uprising.
At the time of the first raid, eight undercover police officers entered the bar. They singled out drag queens and transgender customers, including LGBTQ+ employees. Witnesses reported the riots started when police were hurting a woman arrested for wearing masculine clothing.
The uprising grew as people started to resist arrest. Transgender activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera were the first to resist.
Even today, LGBTQ+ communities fight for their rights under the law, in schools and the workplace. Pride Month is a valuable and unforgettable moment in LGBTQ+ history. Celebrate Pride this year with marches, parades, advocating, and allowing love.
• Abi Longbottom is a junior at Naches Valley High School.
