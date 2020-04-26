It has now been well over a month that I have been in quarantine, only leaving my house occasionally for small walks around the neighborhood and quick drives around town.
In these past weeks, I have conquered the Rubik’s Cube, mastered playing the entire soundtrack of “The Sound of Music” on my piano, and finally reached nirvana.
OK, I’m joking. In reality, I’ve been oscillating between homework, eating food and sleeping.
During this pendulum of time that I now call my daily routine, I began to notice how the days usually spent in church or minutes usually dedicated to prayer have practically disappeared. After noticing this, my family pretty quickly contorted itself into a new schedule for church and prayer.
As Easter morning is quite special in our Catholic house, we decided to livestream a church service on the living room TV. Even though it may not be as impactful as being in there in person to attend the Mass, the main thought is there and that’s what counts.
During my normal school year at La Salle High School, all the students and teachers pray at the beginning of class. To compensate in this time of online school, I have been praying more often in the morning to set myself up for a good day.