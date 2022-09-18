After the overturn of Roe v. Wade this summer, is Griswold v. Connecticut next?
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe case and revoked federal protection for the access and right to abortion. Now there is concern over the Supreme Court decision from the 1965 case of Griswold v. Connecticut, involving the protection for the right to birth control and contraceptives.
Griswold v. Connecticut was brought to the Supreme Court by Estelle T. Griswold, who was head of Planned Parenthood in Connecticut at the time, and attorney Thomas Emerson. Griswold was battling an 1879 Connecticut state law that banned contraceptive medication or medical devices. In a 7-2 ruling, the high court in 1965 ruled in favor of protecting the rights of marital privacy in the use of contraceptives. This court case was the start of legal access to birth control.
Almost 45 years later, on March 23, 2010, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law by President Barack Obama. Commonly known as Obamacare, the act ensured expansion of health insurance coverage — including birth control. Researchers estimated that 44% of women’s health care spending goes toward contraceptives. To put that into perspective, oral birth control pills would add $258 to an individual’s annual costs. In August 2011, birth control was added to the list of health care requiring no out-of-pocket coverage.
So why should we be concerned? Because after Roe was overturned, we should be worried that birth control may be next on the list.
After abolishing the right to choose, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion suggesting reconsideration of Griswold v. Connecticut.
“We should reconsider this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” he wrote.
Access to birth control is a necessity for reproductive health. In addition, oral contraceptives are prescribed to lessen and lighten menstrual cycles and symptoms. The threat to birth control is not only a threat to preventing pregnancy but to the everyday lives of those who menstruate. Headaches, cramps, nausea and vomiting are only a few of the symptoms and side effects of menstrual cycles. Medical professionals call menstrual cramps potentially as painful as heart attacks.
Even though the fundamental right to abortion has been overturned, the access and right to birth control should not be. Reproductive rights and health are essential to the well-being of America.
In the U.S., we propagate our rights and freedoms under the Constitution, but we will not be able to do that if the Supreme Court overturns the decisions already made regarding the rights of reproductive health.
