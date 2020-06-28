With the recent end of the school year, much of the attention has focused on the seniors. These students lost the most from the timing of the coronavirus outbreak, not only missing out on half their senior year, but the chance to have a sense of closure to their high school career.
That being said, others in high school have faced emotional turmoil, too, stemming from their lack of contact with the seniors. While school districts such as my own West Valley, did their best to organize a graduation ceremony that can properly celebrate the accomplishments of the seniors, one thing was missing: the opportunity for all the underclassmen to say goodbye.
COVID-19 not only cut off contact with friends and beloved staff members for an eighth of our high school career. It also took away our last chance to interact with many of the seniors who would be leaving. The act of balancing our empathy for everything the seniors lost and the valuable interactions and experiences that the entire student body lost created significant emotional turmoil, to say the least. Many of this past school year’s 9th-11th graders have reflected a lot on the relationships they have built with seniors over the years, and on the last few months of time so painfully lost with them.
Graduation is not just a symbol of the class of 2020’s achievements. It is how many underclassmen say goodbye to friends they will never have the same relationship with again. As a junior, I looked forward to the last part of the year as a time when I could take full advantage of my senior friends and relish in the experiences I had with those who I may not see again after they graduate. I looked toward graduation as an event where I would be able to say goodbye — an event where I could take pictures with friends I may never see again, laugh and cry among those with whom I am close about their incredible journey through high school, and say a final goodbye to those who I was not able to cultivate a lasting relationship.
As much as graduation signifies a new beginning for the class entering the next phase of their life, it is an event that provides closure to the class underneath as they come to terms with the fact that it will be them walking across that stage in the next year.
For the underclassmen, the loss of the 2020 graduation signifies the uncertainty that the coming year brings. Will the class of 2021 lose the fall events that make senior year so memorable, like homecoming and Friday night football games? Will we also lose the chance next June to say goodbye to our underclassmen friends? Will we miss out on the chance to develop new relationships with our teachers and peers if we are forced to continue our education online?
With the coming uncertainty, I hope underclassmen will be reminded of their fortune at not having been in the peak of their high school career when quarantine swept across the country.
As uncertainty colors our outlook over next year, my wish is that you also have you in your considerations as you celebrate (from afar) with this year’s graduates for their incredible and unprecedented accomplishment. The classes that follow congratulate the graduates of 2020 on their achievements.