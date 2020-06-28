Have you ever felt like you were different from others? Yes, as humans we are all unique and special, but have you ever questioned if something is wrong with you? Have you looked around, seeing the people around you and thinking that something is off about you specifically, that there was perhaps a malfunction of sorts in your body’s makeup?
The isolation that this persisting question creates is a terrifying thing to face for someone who wonders if there is something wrong and is too terrified of rejection to ask for help.
That isolation is what thousands of closeted LGBTQ people face across the globe, whether it is due to a programmed aversion to the LGBTQ community, a lack of awareness, the lack of a support system, or anything other factor.
Here lies the importance of June’s Pride Month.
In years past, thousands of parades took place across the globe, rainbow flags hung from windows, and people proclaimed their existence to the world. Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these in-person events had to be cancelled, but LGBTQ activists have taken the reins and released media regarding pride through the means of social media posts, articles online, and more.
Seeing this welcoming community, seeing LGBTQ characters on television, and even reading a little blurb about what homosexuality means can all help tell someone who feels so scared and alone to feel that they are not alone after all.
In this time, LGBTQ pride is more important than ever. It isn’t simply about the fun celebrations and bright parades, nor is it about the thousands of rainbow-branded products for consumption. While Pride Month is a celebration of what has been accomplished, like legalized same-sex marriage, it is also a declaration of visibility and it helps highlight the issues that the community is still facing.
Pride Month is not made to shove the so-called “gay agenda” into people’s faces, as opposition sometimes say. Rather, it is a celebration of the rights that have been won through hard battles, as well as a commemoration of the continuing fight for rights across the globe and at home. To thousands of people, it has shown them that they are not alone, and that they have the right to happiness, regardless of who you identify as or who you love.