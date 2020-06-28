Back in November, The New York Times published an article titled “The Divide in Yakima is the Divide in America.” Sitting a mere 4 miles north of the city of Yakima lies a place currently striving for greater unification between its people. On the sunny evening of June 18, I witnessed hearts all around Selah warmed by the sight of at least 100 community members coming together to make chalk art in support of Black lives.
The vast majority of those who showed up at the Selah Middle School roundabout that day to paint words of dreams for greater racial equality were in their youth. That was a beautiful and hopeful sight. The scene of that evening was a clear example of the future of social justice in this nation: the youth.
- I saw the pavement decorated with phrases such as “Let justice roll down like a river, Amos 5:24” and “Equality is not complicated.” In the true small town spirit, the words “We heart our neighbor” were applied on the ground with pastel pink-colored chalk.
Throughout the three-hour event, I saw small children running around carrying pieces of chalk with their parents spelling out powerful words such as “Justice” and “Oppression.” Among the beautiful depictions that were created of Martin Luther King Jr., children of many ethnic backgrounds holding hands, and the Black Power fist, were the words of MLK himself: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
I know that the children dancing to the music that hot evening will carry those words with them as they learn, grow and rise to be future beacons of justice in America. It was apparent to me that seeds of injustice awareness were planted on that ground.
Plants often find a crack from which they surprisingly flourish, even through the hard, hot pavement in this neck of semi-rural America. In the fruit bowl of the United States, I hope that those seeds will bear fruit of greater justice and equality.
That evening, much of the increased tension that the nation and our world has been feeling since the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breyonna Taylor was expressed through art. Music was played, smiles were shared through facemasks, and a community showed that it stands for the small town values: love and unity.