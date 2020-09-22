Sure, much of high school life is different right now during the fall of 2020. Most local students are taking their classes from home over a computer. The fall sports seasons have been delayed until later in the school year. But among the things that are unchanged: September's annual beginning of a new team of local students from this newspaper's Unleashed teen journalism section.
The new Unleashed group is kicking off its work this month with an even mix of 10 returning veterans and 10 first-time students to these pages. Together, they represent eight schools from Yakima County: Davis, Eisenhower, Highland, La Salle, Riverside Christian, Selah, Sunnyside, and West Valley.
Working in coordination with Educational Service District 105, those public and private schools support the Unleashed program as a student enrichment opportunity that provides readers with teen-generated feature stories, columns, photography, and illustrations.
This is the 21st year of the newspaper's student journalism section, which readers will be able to see on these pages on the fourth Sunday of every month. Additionally, you will be able to find exclusive online content from the students that will be posted during the weeks between those print editions on Unleashed's web page ay www.yakimaherald.com/unleashed.
And now, direct from their most recent Zoom meeting, here are this fall's members of Unleashed ....