One of my favorite moments with my dad, Bradley Jacobson, was back in the summer of 2020, when we took our boat across Flathead Lake in Montana for the last time.
The wind flowing through our hair, the crystal-clear water splashing my face, and the warm sun shining down on us — it was a moment my dad and I would never forget. He was experiencing late-stage Parkinson’s disease at this time. We knew it would be the last time he would go on a boat ride, so we made it special.
There were many people who made this dream come true for my dad. It all started with the little green boat we bought. It was the perfect size for our family. But my dad, in his weak condition, had trouble getting in and out of it.
Then came Jim Keller, our neighbor, who took apart his mother’s old walker and welded it to the side of the watercraft so Dad would have something to hang onto when getting into the boat.
My dad’s physical therapist, Bruce Whiteside, set up a therapy room to replicate what my dad needed to do to step down into the boat. He simulated the narrow side of the boat one must step on before stepping down a few feet into it. This was not easy for my dad to do because he lacked balance and strength. But, after some practice and someone helping him step onto the side of the boat and another person receiving him in the boat cavity, he was able to do it.
When we got to Lakeside, Montana, my aunt and uncle, Bridget and Dale Morse, helped my dad get into and out of the boat.
It truly took a village to help my dad fulfill his dream of boating one last time. But in the boat, Dad was joyful, once again being able to drive (something he hadn’t done in a long time) and be on the lake.
My dad passed away in August. I'm glad he was able to enjoy being on the lake one last time. And I'm thankful for everyone who helped him.
• Maria Jacobson is an incoming senior at Highland High School.
