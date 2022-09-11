I walked into the dimly lit, freshly cleaned gym at West Valley High School, and almost instantly, nostalgia started to sink in.
Here I am, walking excitedly into the very gym that I was once terrified of for volleyball tryouts. I started as a young and inexperienced freshman who was consumed with anxiousness and nerves as she learned she made varsity and would letter that same year. I then became the starting setter for varsity my sophomore year, which led me to being named the Big 9 First Team All-Conference setter as well as the 4A First Team All-State setter my junior year.
Now here I am: a co-captain of West Valley’s varsity team with a true desire for a state trophy to end this season. But it wasn’t always that way.
As I looked around the room, I could see the nerves written over every individual face of the incoming freshmen. As I watched the next generation of volleyball players fighting for every point and proving that they deserve a spot within our program, I became filled with hope and pride for these young players.
At the end of tryouts, there were several players who were ecstatic to learn they made the team, but also a few who with sorrowful eyes found out they didn’t.
Tryouts are a terrifying and exciting experience no matter what sport you play, how long you have been playing or any number of other factors. I am beyond excited for the newest additions to our volleyball program, but I also wanted to give a word of encouragement to those who didn’t make the cut, whether you go to West Valley or an entirely different school district.
When I first started playing volleyball in seventh grade, I was cut from almost every club team I tried out for. That year, I put in lots of hard work and several private training sessions, and I developed the desire to grow to become the best I could be, on and off the court.
It was that mentality and work ethic that led me to making a competitive club team the following year and then making varsity as a freshman. Tryouts are terrifying whether you are a collegiate athlete or a nervous freshman, but the moral of the story is that one tryout truly does not define you. All it takes is determination, a good mentality, a positive attitude and a hustling work ethic.
Never forget that failure is a necessary part of growth. While it can be discouraging, it can also become your motivation. If you build yourself a strong mental foundation, you will get anywhere you want to.
Let us all never forget that we all start somewhere.
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
