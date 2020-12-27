Website
Controversial humor has been a staple of comedy for ages, going back to the days of Voltaire and Erasmus up to Mark Twain and the present. Though our culture in recent years has begun to crack down on edgy and provocative art by calling it offensive, some comedians are fighting in spite of the social indictment.
One such outlet is the online site Babylon Bee, which fuses its conservative view with biting writing and humorous photo editing to create headlines about the news of the day. All in all, the Babylon Bee is a charming comedic resource that anyone can appreciate, whether for the humor or the news or for seeing how it is bee-ing controversial. Babylon Bee’s material can be found on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and at its website, babylonbee.com.
— Moira Lindner, Riverside Christian School, 12th grade
Music
When I first listened to “OK” by Lil Skies upon the song’s release Dec. 16, I thought it was a below-average song. But even though it’s not amazing, the song gets better as you keep listening to it. This song is lyrically good and the beat is fire.
I will say that I think Lil Skies’ team let him down massively in terms of mixing, specifically the echo. The echo is something that you don’t think of when you think of Lil Skies, although we have seen him make mixing work really well with his song in 2018’s “Magic.” But in terms of the echo, that part just doesn’t work on this new song and it would have been better without it. However, I do realize that Lil Skies is trying out something new to keep his music fresh. I would give this new song a 7.5 out of 10 — not his best song, but also definitely not his worst, either.
— Frankie Olivas Jr., Davis High School, 12th grade
Food
Merriam-Webster says that aquafaba is “the liquid that results when beans are cooked in water.” I say it’s a kitchen superhero in disguise. When I talk about aquafaba, I am referring to the liquid in a can of chickpeas, specifically. And from what I can tell, in the baking and cooking world, “aquafaba” will refer only to the liquid from chickpeas, not other beans unless otherwise noted.
If you happen to be draining a can of chickpeas as you read this article, STOP! Aquafaba can be used as an egg replacement in many recipes (generally 3 tablespoons to one egg), and while you can’t scramble or fry it, it has some other tricks up its sleeve. Aquafaba can be whipped into a meringue or made into marshmallows, cookies, whipped cream, fudge and even mayonnaise. So stop throwing out that chickpea water and start discovering the wonders of aquafaba!
— Anabelle Kollman, Eisenhower High School, 10th grade