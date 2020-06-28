David Walter
Eisenhower
I think it’s really important to bond with the people you have to see every day; you should feel comfortable talking to them and feel safe being in their classroom. I have a tendency not to bond with many of the staff members at my school, but the teacher I do have strong bond with is my band director at Eisenhower High School, David Walter.
I still remember my first interaction with him. It was band camp the summer before freshman year. He was energetic and passionate, and since then we’ve only gotten closer. Walter absolutely loves his job and has a close relationship with all of his students. Band class was my favorite both freshman and sophomore year, and I’m fairly sure it will stay that way throughout junior and senior year.
Walter makes music so fun and tells hilarious stories. He really cares about all of us, and he makes me smile constantly. I can say truthfully that he is my favorite teacher because he has impacted my life for the better and I cannot imagine my high school career without him.
— Belen Rodriguez, incoming junior at Eisenhower High School
Ryan Ranger
Selah
My favorite years of school were sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Yes, I acknowledge I picked the middle school years, otherwise known as the most universally disliked years, but to each their own. I credit my sixth grade English teacher at Selah, Ryan Ranger, for kick-starting my love of writing and middle school.
I’ve been reminiscing about my time in the Selah School District as I’ve come across beloved art projects, bad poems and beginner essays that are the remnants of my happy days in middle school. Ranger taught me the steps of crafting a cohesive essay. Equal parts constructive criticism and flattering commentary left an indelible mark. I am grateful to have had such a wonderful teacher — who didn’t mind that I enjoyed turning in essays with every sentence highlighted in a different color.
— Anna Ergeson, 2020 graduate of Selah High School
Leah Hieber
Davis
Leah Hieber, an English and Theory of Knowledge teacher at Davis High School, has been one of my favorite teachers this year. She has shown me new ways to enjoy writing and be creative with it. As someone who has always enjoyed writing, I feel that I have had a great person in which to confide in this year.
Hieber has taught me so many of her tips and tricks for writing essays and I know I will continue to use many of them. She always brought so much fun and energy to the classroom, making first period one of the best classes of the day.
— Susan Wilmes, incoming junior at Davis High School
Mark Burns
West Valley
No other teacher created a connection with our West Valley High School class of 2020 like our very special English teacher, Mark Burns. He not only gave us immense knowledge about the language, but gave us life advice and experiences we will never forget.
Our honors group was welcomed into his class during sophomore year with a beginning that was unique: his rendition of “The Tree Song” (his title for the John Gorka song called “Branching Out”). We all stood repeating the lyric “I’m gonna reach for the sky” as Burns sang and played his guitar.
On our last day together, when our last class with him concluded in January, we enjoyed “The Tree Song” and each other’s company one last time, after sharing our aspirations and plans for life. Mr. Burns is one of the greatest teachers I’ve ever had and will ever have.
— Melissa Mendoza, 2020 graduate of West Valley High School