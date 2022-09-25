On Sept. 9, Disney held its bi-annual D23 Expo, which is known worldwide for its exclusive presentations, sneak peeks at future films, and news about what’s to come in Disney’s resorts and parks. At this year’s event, Disney released one particular teaser trailer that left many in tears of joy.
People across the nation were shocked and thrilled for their first glimpse of Halle Bailey starring as the new “Little Mermaid.” The segment revealing Bailey at the end is one of pure elegance, with the classic song “Part of Your World” in the background.
What makes this so significant? Bailey is one of the first Black women to star in a live-action adaptation of an animated Disney film.
Many videos have been released online recently of young Black and brown girls ecstatic about a Disney princess who looks like them. “She’s like me. She’s like me!” a young girl in one of those videos tells her mother with a look of pure excitement on her face.
The need for diversity in today’s media is greater than ever. Not only does this allow millions of children across the nation to see themselves in a classic Disney film, but it also gives people from older generations the chance to have their childhood dreams fulfilled.
As of right now, Disney’s live-action adaptation of the “Little Mermaid” is set for release in May. We expect to see a more official trailer and possibly more teasers in the coming months. We also hope this is just the beginning of many more films that bring light into so many more people’s lives.
