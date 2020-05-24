This spring, we’ve become more aware than ever that we live in a world where connection to the internet is a necessity. It's a powerful tool that provides instant communication at our fingertips.
Beginning last year, the four biggest cellular carriers — Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint — officially announced their compatibility and readiness for the new, fifth generation of cellular data. The 5G technology standard for cellular networks is designed to offer greater bandwidth and faster download speeds of up to 10 gigabytes a second.
That’s right, the long-awaited 5G is already here. Well, sort of.
We’ve seen a slow transition between technology generations before, although the first few changes were quite sudden. The first generation of cellular data was introduced in the late 1970s. Eventually, the commercial deployment of 3G starting in 2001 advanced the data rate of its 2G predecessor by 20-fold.
However, the 2009 rollout that began for 4G technology didn’t produce the expected data speeds until years later. The reason why the shift from 3G to 4G and now our new fifth generation of cellular data has been so slow can be explained by the massive breakthroughs made in earlier generations, such as the transfer to digital networks from analog networks and a way to compress virtual information into smaller packages. None of these changes or anything like them has occurred recently, which may be why most people don’t realize that 5G has already arrived.
Recently, people have been accusing 5G chip makers and cellular technicians of the most absurd things. Ignorance, the mainstream media and lack of personal research have led people to blame 5G for causing cancer, killing the bee population and even starting the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 5G has played no part in the death or sickness of anybody or anything.
Most people misunderstand that while cellphones do emit radiation, their wavelengths are longer than powerful wavelengths such as ultraviolet rays (sunlight) and X-rays, the types of rays that are known to negatively impact cells and cause cancer. Cell phone radiation – including the 5G network – is categorized as “non-ionizing radiation,” meaning it will affect our cells just as much if not less than a streetlamp affects us. No studies have confirmed that cell phone radiation leads to any diseases, which would indicate that 5G should do no biological harm when it reaches its full potential.
During this stay-at-home period, the Internet and the transferring of data have been necessary to work and learn. However, due to the confinement orders across the nation, cellular data actually hasn’t been used all that much. This is because Wi-Fi and cellular connections are completely separate. Wi-Fi depends on shorter connections such as devices within homes or workplaces, while cellular data is transferred to mobile devices that move across large distances and require a constant connection to the Internet.
So, what does this mean for us? I think it means that this technology gives us good reason to be optimistic about the future. At its peak, the fifth generation of cellular data will bring bountiful improvements to our world. Most of all, it will bring us one step closer to the concept known as the “Internet of Things”— the seamless interaction between wireless devices and the ability to share all information globally.
