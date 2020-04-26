Well, that didn’t go as planned.
That’s the only way to describe my senior year.
I remember conversations I had with my parents when I was in elementary school about how great it was to have 2020 as my graduation year. It seemed like the perfect number. Hindsight is, indeed, 2020.
It was Friday, March 13, at 1:55 p.m. and I was taking a calculus test. Apprehension hung in the air, when suddenly we were no longer worried about finding the integral of an equation. Our phones buzzed, and an announcement came over the intercom: There was an emergency staff meeting after school. I rushed to finish my test and I opened my phone and saw the message: Schools were going to be closed statewide for six weeks after next Monday!
The school bell rang, and chaos ensued. Teachers hurried to the library, and bewildered students walked to the doors.
I headed to tennis practice, not knowing it would be my last. The moment was surreal.
Then on the weekend came the announcement that school would be closed for that Monday. It took me a few weeks to fully comprehend that I would never sit in the classrooms or rush through the hallways of Selah High School again. It took me even longer to realize that the last 13 years of my life had come to an abrupt end. I was used to the daily routine: the 6 a.m. alarm, the six classes a day, the hours set aside for homework, and all of my plans.
That was my life, and I loved it. I wasn’t ready to say goodbye just yet.
Still, I busied myself making lists of the things I wanted to accomplish with my newfound free time. It’s worth noting here that I was overly optimistic on this, and that my productivity levels have not turned out to be as anticipated.
Then at a certain point it occurred to me: What was going to happen to the yearbook?
As the yearbook editor, I freaked out a bit. I was positive we didn’t have a contingency plan for the abrupt closure of schools and the cancellation of spring sports. The completed yearbook was due in a matter of days, and nearly all of the remaining pages involved spring sports.
Luckily, my yearbook adviser came up with a plan. We’d use photographs of each sport’s respective playing field and the senior players’ school pictures. I supplied the corresponding stories. I had a little fun and added some dramatized details about the seasons that never were, but I also contacted players to get a personal perspective.
Though these yearbooks may go unsigned, I’m glad to know that we’ll have a yearbook to remind us of a school year that started like any other and will come to an end none of us could have imagined.
After all of this, the class of 2020 stands ready for whatever comes next.