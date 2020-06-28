One of the most special times high school students look forward to as a senior is the prom. Unfortunately, this year took an unexpected turn, and most proms were canceled.
But that didn’t stop some students, including me, from having our very own quarantine prom at home.
Most people think prom is only about dressing up. For the girls, it seems like it’s only about getting makeup, hair and nails done, and buying a dress along with shoes and jewelry. I must admit, dressing up is quite fun, though it’s the memory I take with me. Dances have always been a chance to make another memory with someone.
Another great thing about these dances is the fun you have with your friends. As a senior, this is one of the last chances to make a lasting memory before graduating, having a senior party and taking a senior trip with family.
Since all that was wiped out this spring, I decided to create a prom memory with the people closest to me. I saw on social media that other students in the Valley were doing a quarantine prom with their families, so I decided to do it, as well.
First, I had to get all fancied up for the dance. I already had my makeup and hair done from my graduation earlier that day, so that was an easy step out of the way. Next up was to have a dress ready; I had this dress that had been saved for my junior prom, but I missed that prom because I went to Michigan to see my brother graduate. I’m glad I was able to use that dress this year. I used my heels from last year’s Miss Zillah pageant, and I was all ready to go.
We decided not to get a tie for my date, Ethan Boisselle, since it seemed unnecessary. We then went to the Old Teapot in Zillah, where our moms took pictures of us. Once we were done with picture-taking, my date and I headed to Sunnyside to grab takeout from Bob’s while our moms prepared the porch at his house. We got back with food for everyone and Ethan and I sat at our own table with candles. The porch was covered in lights which was gorgeous.
After eating, we danced on the porch and eventually parted ways late in the night. It was a great way to end my senior year. And, with graduation that morning, it seemed much more sentimental.
Even though the day was a bit emotional, I had a marvelous time and I’m thankful for those who helped me have a great graduation and prom day. I’m thankful for my mom for helping set up the prom, and for Mindy Boisselle for taking the beautiful pictures and allowing this party to happen at her home.
I will always be grateful that I was able to create this memory and I will always cherish it. In times like this, you must find a way around obstacles, and we did. I’ll never forget this and I’m very happy I did it.