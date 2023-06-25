I think Taylor Swift put it quite nicely: “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye. You were bigger than the whole sky.”
While my home in the Yakima area is certainly not bigger than the whole sky, it is still hard to say goodbye. I have lived in the Yakima Valley for 16 years. My monumental memories have been set in the house I call home. I have grown up with the same neighbors, peers and family every day of my life here.
As I depart for a new adventure at the University of San Diego, I look back at those memories.
Unleashed has been a part of my life for the past two years. We meet as a group one to two times a month at the Yakima Herald-Republic building. One would think that I would know the way, having traveled there over 20 times. Alas, I do not know the way. Each trip requires those handy-dandy GPS directions. Despite my struggles with the directions, Unleashed has been one of the most unique and rewarding experiences, and one that I will never forget.
As graduation approached, I felt I was taking a walk down memory lane. My class visited our former teachers at our old schools. We saw the children who were once us, from a time that feels like just yesterday. It was hard to imagine just how quickly, and at times dreadfully slowly, those years have passed.
At my graduation ceremony, I had the opportunity to perform an interpretation of the national anthem in American Sign Language. Just before the music began, I looked out into the crowd to see family and friends from throughout my journey, including two of the most impactful teachers of my schooling. My freshman year ASL 1 Selah High School teacher, Johnny Gallegos, and my ASL 102/103 Yakima Valley College professor, John Paul Cyr, were standing front row to see the performance.
In those few seconds before the anthem played, I saw my past and my present in one picture. The memories of freshman year at a new school and entering COVID were clashing with my current success of completing high school at Naches Valley and Running Start at Yakima Valley College. My freshman self could never imagine the courage or determination of my senior self.
Hearing my name called, walking across that stage and accepting my diploma were the end of a 13-year journey. While my educational journey is not quite over, I feel a fresh start on the horizon, specifically a beach-set horizon.
I shall leave my journey as the Von Trapp children sang: “So long. Farewell. Auf Wiedersehen. Goodbye.”
• Abi Longbottom is a 2023 graduate of Naches Valley High School and has been a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists for the past two years. She plans to enroll this fall at the University of San Diego to study pre-law.
