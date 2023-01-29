When I was in kindergarten, I wasn’t growing. My stomach was always upset, and I was constantly rushing to the bathroom. My mom became concerned that my clothes were still fitting from the previous year.
Eventually, we got a referral to Seattle Children’s Hospital and, at age 6, I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.
There is no cure, and I will have it for life. I didn’t understand it at first but, as I grew older, I figured out how much of a struggle it is.
Crohn’s is an inflammatory bowel disease and an immune disorder that can cause malnutrition, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, iron deficiency, blood in stools and abdominal pain.
Although there is no cure, there are treatment options, and some people can end up being in symptomatic remission, meaning they have no physical effects from the disease.
About 40,000 children in the U.S. have Crohn’s disease. The odds of a child having Crohn’s is approximately one in 2,000.
For my first treatment, my mom gave me weekly injections at home. They were not effective. So, we changed to the pill form of the medication.
When that also wasn’t effective, at 8 years old I started getting infusions at Seattle Children’s Hospital. An infusion appointment for this medication takes about four hours, and it involves having a drug placed in your body through an IV.
Even though my condition is very serious, it was nothing compared to other kids who were also there in the infusion area. Seeing kids with cancer, some of them terminal, was an eye-opening experience for a grade-schooler.
When the infusions quit working, my parents tried alternative medicines for about six months. Nothing was working. At age 10, I started getting Humira antibody injections at home. It was the first thing that really worked.
People laugh a lot about all the disclaimers that you hear on drug commercials. I will tell you that it is a different story when you have a drug that is helping you, and you know it is possible it might cause serious side effects.
After about four years, the Humira quit working. I have been taking a lot of different combinations of medications since then. When I was 14, the doctors had me on a diet of only nutrition shakes for numerous months; no other food or drinks were allowed. Nothing has really worked that well, and all the medications have to be backed up with steroids and other drugs that are very hard on my body.
Most recently, I had been getting monthly infusions again at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Monthly drives over the pass are very time consuming. I have missed a lot of school over the years and my dad has missed a lot of work.
I have finally been approved for home infusions. It is interesting to sit on my own couch with a needle in my arm. The infusions don’t work very well, though, and we will be starting dual biologic treatment soon. I will be getting my infusions and Humira together to see if that works.
If my current treatment plan doesn’t work, a future step will probably require surgery. This will involve disconnecting my intestine from my colon. Hopefully, there are some new drugs that get approved for me to try before that happens.
With the COVID pandemic, it’s been so much harder to get in for treatment. It’s really been difficult for everyone who needs treatment in Seattle. If I need a serious procedure, like a colonoscopy, I have to get a special COVID test two days before, which also requires a trip to Seattle. Seattle is over 2 1/2 hours away. So, we will drive over for a 10-minute COVID test, drive home, then drive back two days later for the procedure.
My mom does her best to avoid me missing a lot of school. We do Zoom appointments when we can. I have a school computer I bring home, and I am able to do a lot of my assignments during car rides.
For scheduling appointments and managing medications, my mom has to be on the phone and online frequently. There is web messaging to communicate with doctors and nurses. There's also the option to call the hospital and leave a message. The process to get non-emergency things done through these systems can take hours.
Some of the medications I am on require insurance pre-approvals and working with specialty pharmacies. There are many days in which my mom will spend hours making calls and dealing with situations. This is in addition to needing to be available for phone calls and medication deliveries.
Crohn’s disease has been a major obstacle in my life. And now my doctors are talking about surgery, which is something I do not want. There are some new medications out now, but they are not available for children. There is a slim possibility I may get to be part of a clinical trial or be prescribed one of these new medications.
Many people have been able to achieve clinical remission. I am hopeful that I will achieve that, too.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
