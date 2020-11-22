In my days at home I spend a lot of time doing ... well, not much. I have school for less than four hours a day. After school I do the general things one does around the house — play with my dog, read a book, watch movies, paint, clean. I think you get the idea.
I also scroll through social media. One day on Instagram, I saw in its blue and white glory a virtual flyer for November's National Novel Writing Month — also known as NaNoWriMo. This is an online event that encourages writers to complete a novel in one month.
Now, it should come as no surprise to you that I enjoy writing. It would be pretty weird to sign up to write for the newspaper if I didn’t.
So I saw the flyer and I decided that I was going to do it. I mean, how hard could it possibly be to write a novel in a month? Not like it takes some authors years.
I opened my laptop and had my first challenge: Character names. I know it doesn’t seem that difficult to pick names but I spent at least two days scrolling through lists of baby names from different time periods before coming up with a solid group of characters.
Two days into NaNoWriMo, you’re supposed to have over 4,000 words of your novel finished. And I only had names. No fully developed plot yet. Just names.
After I picked the names, I started on the plot. The goal was to write a horror novel, which wasn’t my best decision because my only experience with that genre was “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” which traumatized fourth grade me. I have, however, seen quite a few scary movies, so I figured that was good enough to come up with something.
I wrote the entire opening scene as a screenplay because that allowed me to see the path of everything along with the dialogue in a much shorter period of time without worrying about things like what point of view I was going to write in. This took up some time but it helped my process a lot.
After finishing the opening as if it were a movie, I once again opened my laptop and stared at a blank document, realizing exactly what would be my next problem: The opening line. I spent another two days trying to come up with a good start in a paragraph format, because if I don’t have a good start the whole thing just doesn’t flow right.
I slapped in some dialogue as the opening line and went on my way. After another few days I had a solid first chapter. All of 1,817 words. That's not much more than the amount of words someone would have to write in one day in order to stay on track to finish.
So, was I anywhere near finishing in a month? Absolutely not.
So here’s what I would say about NaNoWriMo: It’s a good way to get carpal tunnel syndrome. (That was a joke ... mostly.)
It’s also a good way to get your book started, and a really good challenge for someone whose only job is to write. If you have a deadline, you’re far less likely to procrastinate.
So would I recommend it? Sure, if you think you can do it and you want to do it, then I would definitely encourage you to just go for it. And if you don’t finish, that’s also okay. I mean, there are no winners of NaNoWriMo, so you can’t feel like a loser.
Good luck on your writing endeavors!
— Gracie Miller is a junior at Eisenhower High School.