Once again, Elon Musk — the founder of SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company — has outdone himself. Among his latest projects is Neuralink, which aims to cure brain-related diseases and achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence by the means of a “brain-implantable interface,” also referred to as a “neural lace.”
Musk presented a video in July 2019 explaining the logistics and aspirations of the project. The eventual neural lace prototype is expected to have up to 10,000 neuron-sized electrodes embedded into the brain and controlled by a computer chip module (named “the link”) placed behind the ear. One of Musk’s intentions with this technology is to cure virtually all patients who have brain disorders — including those who are blind, deaf, paraplegic, or affected with memory-loss complications such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Sounds a little unrealistic. Or does it? With Musk at the bow of this neurological ship, an intricate neural lace with the ability to cure the incurable and directly connect humans to the internet may not be so far-fetched.
While the “why” of Neuralink is easily described, the more complex question is “how?” To comprehend the intricacies of Neuralink’s machine, one must also understand the function of a neuron. The brain is structured with billions of neuron cells, each consisting of branches that relay electrical impulses. In the simplest form, the delivery branch of a neuron (the axon) uses neurotransmitters to send the electrical impulses to another branch of the neuron (the dendrite). This small process — referred to as an action potential — is repeated millions of times within milliseconds. These electrical impulses are sent throughout the entire body as information, as they make up how the human body experiences all emotions, feelings, and thoughts.
Using this knowledge, Musk and his team at Neuralink conceived a machine that embeds thousands of electrodes (also called microscopic conductors) and utilizes them to record and analyze electrical impulses from action potentials. By implanting thousands of electrodes into the brain, Neuralink’s invention would not only be able to read and understand neuron communications, but would theoretically enable it to “write” artificial electrical impulses to the parts of the brain that inhibit neurons from receiving information.
These synthetic impulses would allow the brain to complete a faulty circuit of neurons, such as giving sight to the blind or the ability to control part of the body that was once paralyzed. Another important application of the neural lace includes moving a bionic prosthetic arm or leg by simply using the mind.
Neuralink’s other goal, as Musk said in his 2019 presentation, is “to achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence.” Artificial intelligence, in short, is an interface programmed to act like an intelligent being, or at the least to have human-like functionality, similar to programs such as Siri or Amazon’s Alexa. This is a controversial ambition, as scientists and technologists have debated for decades over the dangers of AI.
If engineered with the same vision that Musk has conceived, this revolutionary piece of technology will forever change the future of mankind. Neuralink’s design has the potential to save millions, if not hundreds of millions of lives, and make millions of lives more worth living. With more than one billion people affected by some sort of neurological disorder, a fully functional neural lace would make an enormous impact on human society and how we few biomedical sciences altogether.
Musk plans to livestream a progress update from Neuralink on Aug. 28 and is expected to unveil the most information about it since the company’s launch in 2019.
As a recently graduated high school student going into the field of neuroscience, I am beyond excited to see Neuralink’s new findings. While the neural lace gives rise to much skepticism and rejection due to unfamiliarity, I believe this project will at least inspire the next generation to discover the mysteries of the brain.