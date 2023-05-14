Resilient
My mama is many things, so to pick one specific adjective to describe her is difficult to say the least. While she’s kind, warm, empathetic, thoughtful, funny, passionate, smart, meticulous and uplifting, she is above all resilient.
I admire her for each and every one of her qualities, but it never fails to impress me how she bounces back from every challenge. She’s a problem-solver at heart and there’s nothing she can’t overcome.
If she doesn’t know how something works, that’s not a problem. She’ll teach herself. If she doesn’t know how to go about something, that’s just fine. She’ll make a plan.
But, most important, if something doesn’t go the way she thought, she tries again, she works harder, and she pushes forward. And she does it all often without a thank you or acknowledgement. She does it because she knows she can, and she takes pride in pushing herself.
In watching her I’ve learned that there’s more joy in the journey than the destination, and true growth only happens when you’re struggling. And I love her so much for it.
— Olivia Rankin, Eisenhower High School, 12th grade
Thoughtful
My mom is the founder of a nonprofit pet rescue. Four years ago, I really wanted a cat.
One day, when I got home from school, there was a pet carrier inside by the front door. I was told it was a dog, which is what we typically fostered in our home. I went on with my after-school routine, only to be called down to be introduced to a pregnant cat. We brought her into my room and set her up with cat food and a litter box.
This cat eventually had her four kittens, who became very playful and would jump and prance around my room. My mom was there to help with vaccinations and she cared for them with me.
I named the mom Zelda. I was originally promised I could keep a kitten, but I was growing fond of Zelda, too. So, my mom let me keep two cats, and I decided to take Zelda and the kitten I had named Adora. It was hard saying goodbye to the rest, but I was happy knowing I could have two little bundles of fur wander around my house.
I am grateful for the extraordinary effort my mom went through to make sure I got the best cats possible. This is the type of effort she puts in to nearly everything she does for me. If there’s something that I want or need, she always takes the time to make sure those things are the best.
— Carson VanEaton, East Valley High School, 10th grade
Selfless
My mom has been a shining light in my life for as long as I can remember. She is truly the most selfless person I have ever met. She has given up so much for my sister and me to be able to follow our dreams.
My mom has always stood firm by our side. She has been my biggest cheerleader, my shoulder to cry on, and my overall inspiration. My mom is a prime example of who I want to be as I grow older.
She has never missed an important event of mine. One of my first memories with my mom was after a gymnastics meet when I was 5 years old. I had earned a red ribbon, and I will never forget the pride and love that I felt running into my mom’s arms after getting that award. She picked me up with a radiant smile on her face, saying: “You did amazing honey! I am so proud of you.” I had a smile on my face the entire ride home — after we stopped at my favorite ice cream shop, of course.
I’ve never stopped making memories like this with my mom. Through every high school volleyball game, she was there cheering me on. Through preparation for every dance, she was there helping me curl my hair. Through every speech I gave, my mom was listening intently in the crowd.
My mom has always been there for me through thick and thin. Angie Barbee is truly one in a million, and I’m beyond blessed to be able to call her my mom.
— Lexi Barbee, West Valley High School, 12th grade
Loving
Picking one word to describe my mom is pretty hard, since there are so many more that describe her. She has impressive tennis skills. She can be laid-back or optimistic. She is very adventurous, elegant wherever she goes, and youthful. Sometimes she is outgoing, and her clothing is always unique. Her knitting is magnificent and her work is organized. She is strong and I know she will always support me.
All of that is true, but I think most of all she is loving. Each day she shows this, whether it is in the amazing dinners she makes, when she asks about my day, or when we sit down to watch our favorite shows in the evening. She loves both brother and me and she does so much for us.
I enjoy each day with her and I look forward to many more moments with her. I’m so glad she is my mom.
— Maria Jacobson, Highland High School, 12th grade
Supportive
How do you describe your mom in one word? A mother is so many things: hardworking, caring, loving. But, if I had to choose one word to describe my mom, I would choose supportive.
My mom is always there to pick me up from track meets, even if I get back at 10:30 at night. She makes sure that I have a water bottle, especially on those hot Yakima days. When I’m stressing over math homework, my mom is always right next to me, asking if I need any help.
She’s also supportive by setting high expectations. She always makes sure I turn in all of my assignments and do the best I can in all of my classes. My mom is always there for me and supporting me.
— Maisy Kollman, Eisenhower High School, 9th grade
Explorer
My mom is an explorer. Not an explorer of the Indiana Jones variety, but more of an explorer of life itself, an attitude that requires resilience, adaptability, and optimism. Her mindset has allowed me to grow and experience life.
The first characteristic of an explorer that my mom has is a willingness to try. That’s something I have always struggled with, because with the act of trying there is always the possibility of failure.
In these situations, my mom always asks me, “What’s the worst that could happen?” That’s something that I’m sure most of us have heard, often causing us to respond with an internal (or external) eye roll. What’s different about my mom is that she actually means it. She wants us to genuinely consider the worst thing that might happen, assess how likely that outcome is, and see if the risk is worth it. You’d be surprised at how many times it is.
Another hallmark of a good explorer is discovery, which connects back to my mom’s willingness to try.
For example, when I was in first grade, she decided to try homeschooling me (while she was also running an in-home childcare, may I add). Well, we discovered that neither of us liked it, but that was still OK because discovering something that you don’t like or that doesn’t work is still valuable knowledge. The point is that there are always new things to learn, but those discoveries sometimes require you to put yourself out there.
My mom has also taught me to be open to the spontaneous moments of joy in my life. From letting my sister and me get out of bed and jump around in a thunderstorm in our pajamas to unexpectedly spending Halloween night finishing college applications and talking with me, I love how she can find the good in any situation.
— Anabelle Kollman, Eisenhower High School, 12th grade
Hardworking
When I think of my mom, many words come to mind. After all, she wears many hats and balances a number of responsibilities. On one hand, she’s a loving, dedicated mom to my sister and me. Yet she is also intelligent, driven, and works full-time as a magazine editor.
The number of responsibilities she so gracefully fulfills leads me to one conclusive word: hardworking. Truly, my mom is one of the most hardworking individuals I know. She has shown me the value of having a strong work ethic by always putting her best foot forward and going above and beyond. Plus, she consistently puts the needs of others before her own.
My mom is a huge source of inspiration in my life. Her accomplishments have motivated me to follow in her footsteps and be the best version of myself. Throughout my life, I hope to emulate my mom’s strong character and work ethic as much as possible.
— Natalie Keller, Selah High School, 12th grade
Genuine
Words are incredible. The way that they can be strung together to form descriptions, convey thoughts and feelings, and evoke emotions is astonishing, really.
But while words have the ability to express a lot, and as amazing as they are, sometimes I feel as though they cannot do complete justice.
I was having difficulty choosing a single word to describe my mom. There are so many things I could say. I didn’t want to choose a word that would be, for lack of a better term, limiting.
It took a while, but I finally settled on “genuine.” To me, describing my mom as genuine is describing her as real. Everything she does comes from a place of love and care. Her motivations are not selfish. She always considers those around her. She values honesty, authenticity, and truth. My mom has taught me how important it is that your heart is truly in a good place.
— Jillian Strother, Riverside Christian School, 11th grade
All-around
It’s difficult to describe my mom in just one word when she’s the jack-of-all-trades. She’s funny, smart, immensely caring, wise, extremely selfless, an amazing chef, and a cleaning expert. I’ll never be able to truly acknowledge and appreciate everything she does.
A couple years ago, I had gotten the flu and the only person who came near me to give me food and medicine was my mom, even though she could have gotten sick. Which she did. As it spread to everyone else in the house, my mom continued to be everyone’s caretaker, even though she wasn’t feeling well, either.
My mom has made me, my siblings, and my dad a fresh, healthy, and homemade lunch every single day since we started school. She’s the one who dedicates hours of her days and nights to preparing traditional Pakistani meals (which can be tricky sometimes), cleaning the house, doing laundry, watering the plants, and taking care of everyone, all without pay.
She’s the one who has taught us to be patient during difficult times, to be kind and caring people, to stand up for ourselves, and to be thankful no matter what. She’s the one who makes sure we’re happy and healthy. She helps us not only with general schooling but also our religious studies. She’s the one who made sure that her children learned how to read and write in our mother language, Urdu.
She’s my best friend and always there for me. This year, as I did school from home, my mom was with me all the way. She kept me from getting lonely, supported and encouraged me when I was struggling, and helped me when I needed it. She is an amazing woman.
Love you, Ammi Jaan (Urdu word for “Mom”)!
— Maham Khan, West Valley Virtual Academy, 10th grade
Awe-inspiring
It is crazy to think that my mom has been a part of my life for my whole life but that I have only been a part of hers for just 18 years. She has seen me and my siblings grow from infants to children to teens to adults. While I have only been a part of my mom’s life for less than two decades, I have seen her grow in awe-inspiring ways.
Perhaps embarrassingly, my mother is my best friend and always will be. She has seen me through my accomplishments and I have been inspired by the things she does every day.
There is a joke in my house about my mother’s educational journey. One day, my older brother and I were kidding during dinner with the whole family about those who major in PE (No offense to those who are majoring in PE). As my father was listening in, he interjected, “You guys know what your mom majored in, right?” Unbeknownst to us, my dear mother was, in fact, a fifth-year senior majoring in PE.
It was hard to believe at first because my mom is a pediatric physical therapist who is an expert in her field. We hadn’t thought that a PE degree would lead her to such success. She is continuous in her growth as a parent and as a student. Last December, she completed her doctorate in pediatric physical therapy.
It was truly awe-inspiring to be able to watch my mother walk across the stage to receive her degree. I have always known how special and hard-working my mom is, but being there was a moment I will always cherish as a proud daughter.
— Abi Longbottom, Naches Valley High School, 12th grade
