When I started my senior year, I had no idea that it would turn out to be so short. In fact, there were days when graduation seemed far away.
However, what I didn’t expect was for school to be closed down in March for the rest of the year. The initial cancellation didn’t seem so bad. But, when the days started piling up, I became aware of how serious this situation had become.
I realized how much I missed my friends, my extracurricular activities and my dance team. I came to understand just how much school was a part of my life and how the memories that many took for granted, including those from prom and graduation, I would never have.
And while this is sad, this time has also been an unexpected treasure. I have more free time to explore my passions and learn things for the fun of it. I also realized just how busy I was and how little I saw my family. I now see them all the time and, through this experience, we have gotten closer.
From what we have lost, though, it’s been an awful couple of months for many of us seniors. But we will overcome this. And, when we do, we’ll definitely have a story to tell.
• Amy Bailon is a senior at Davis High School.