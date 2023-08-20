It’s been years since my family and I went to one of our favorite places, Manzanita, Ore. This summer, it was finally time to return.
After a five-hour drive from Yakima, we arrived at this beautiful, sleepy town near the northwest coastal tip of the state with its windy beach and gorgeous sunsets.
These visits have been a summer tradition since my dad was a kid. But the older we grandkids got, the crazier our schedules became and it was harder for all of us to consistently attend.
But we finally made it back this summer, with two new cousins, making us 13 people strong and taking over every shop we frequented.
We spent our days searching tide pools, getting ice cream in town, checking out the surf shop and — my personal favorite — going to the bookstore. We also spent a lot of time at the renowned hot dog stand with its incredible Chicago-style offerings from Manzanita Mudd Dogs.
By the end of the day, we were specks on the beach, huddled around our bonfire watching the sunset.
It was great getting the family together to observe a tradition before I leave for college. There’s nothing like Manzanita, and nothing like family.
• Olivia Rankin is a 2023 graduate of Eisenhower High School.
