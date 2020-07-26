In my four years of high school, I have learned that experiences end up in one of two routes. High school is either a place where you thrive or a place you try to survive.
Not everyone has an amazing experience, and, if we are being truly honest, a lot of people can say they probably didn’t even have an OK time. We wake up really early, we can sometimes stay up really late, there is a lot of responsibility, and there are many times where the whole environment of high school just seems to be against you.
I have felt that way before — not every second of high school — but I have, and I know many others have as well. But at the precipice of the rest of my life, all I can do now is look back on everything. So, one final review in my farewell to high school is my farewell to the East Valley Red Devils.
I would say at different points I have thrived, and I would like to assume that I thrived well. Yet, I can also say with confidence that at different points I was struggling to survive. That isn’t fully a bad thing, since high school is a time for learning, for growth, and for establishing the person you are going to try to be in your adult life. High school is the time to make the most of what you can, not just in the things that can push you forward, but also allowing yourself to make a mistake or two.
I feel like high schoolers don’t think about it that much, and I know it is a hard lesson I had to learn. Mistakes happen. It isn’t the end of the world when they do, and I feel that in my farewell to this chapter of my life that this message is the one that resonates more than most. Mistakes will always occur, and they will come about whether they are your fault or if they just happen.
I used to think my high school life was just defined by that, and that is who I was. Yet in these months of quarantine, I have come to realize that my high school experience — and, really, anyone’s — is defined by the response we make to those mistakes.
Through these mistakes I have learned to be a better person and a better student. I became the president of the EVHS band, I built robots, and went to districts for shot put and I wrote things, many things. I got into the University of Washington because of mistakes in high school happening and how I was able to build off of them.
Now, mistakes don’t create everything. I would like to say I made the friends along the way myself — all the band geeks, the track athletes and the weirdos who I keep in my company. I will always have a special place for them, and for East Valley. Yet, I move forward like everyone else, with mistakes remembered but not tethered to weigh me down.
So farewell, East Valley. Hopefully in 10 or 20 years I can look back and say East Valley High School was a place where I thrived.