My brother loves dogs, The Wiggles and playing with toys. He rides horses on Mondays, loves bowling on Saturdays and swims every day of the summer. He doesn’t talk much, but when he does, he has a lot to say.
John, my brother, is one of a kind. Before he was born, my parents didn’t know he would not be developing typically. Right after he arrived and the doctor told them the news, my mom says her first thought was, “Oh, no. He is going to be bullied.”
Thankfully that hasn’t happened. He is well-liked and talks to strangers at school like he has known them for years.
I remember back in 2019 when my family went to Disneyland, and it was truly a great vacation. As we walked around the enormous park, I had to keep looking back to make sure John was still following us. John doesn’t walk as fast as we do. He also likes to wander and look around. He takes things slowly. He is the type of person who would stop and smell the flowers instead of running right past them.
All my life, I have had to make sure he is still following us. Sometimes he gets distracted. You see, John loves dogs. Small dogs, big dogs, fluffy dogs, scary dogs. He will stop walking if he sees someone with a dog.
Then he’ll dart over and ask them questions. “What’s the dog’s name?” “What is the breed?” “How old is the dog?” The questions keep coming as he’s petting the animal and listening.
He likes all types of animals, but dogs most of all. I think he is secretly a dog whisperer. He likes to silently listen to them while running his hand over their heads. But most of all, he loves dog kisses — big, slobbery doggie kisses.
Living with John is very normal to me, but others might not think the same. They might think it’s odd that John is five years my senior, yet I am the one responsible for him if we are home alone. They might think it’s odd that he will drink three glasses of eggnog and want more unless you stop him. Or that he still listens to The Wiggles, an Australian children’s singing quartet, in Taiwanese (and backwards!) on the highest volume at 9 p.m., or even how he will refuse to do anything until he has his nightly ice cream.
But that’s how it’s always been. I know exactly how he acts and the way he talks, all the way down to the noise he makes when he is happy or excited.
I don’t know what it feels like to be him, and he doesn’t know what it feels like to be me. We don’t really see how different we actually are.
But we do share some similarities. We both love making snowmen, swimming in Flathead Lake every summer, opening presents on Christmas Eve and eating our mom’s homemade clam chowder. And we both laugh at scenes from his favorite movie, “Elf.”
When John was younger, he liked to go over to the neighbor’s house to see their dog. But he would simply disappear without ever telling a family member. When one of us would realize he was missing, we would go crazy looking for him. The wind would blow harder and I could hear my parents yelling across the yard. The familiar scent of hay and grass would fill my nose. One day, as my eyes darted across the field, I finally saw a bright red shirt racing toward our house 400 feet away.
With the neighbor’s dog following him.
“John, are you OK? We have been looking everywhere for you!”
Then he pointed down toward the dog and said its name quietly: “Mocha.”
I sighed. “I see her, John. I know you like Mocha, but you have to let us know when you’re gone.”
I yelled behind myself: “Mom, I found him!”
She came running up and told John the same thing. He just looked down quietly and petted Mocha. Then he went off into the pasture to dance and play with the dog for the next two hours. At times, I believe he loves our neighbor’s dog more than our own.
John and I were once in a bike race. I got to ride next to him as his motivator. The wind flowed through our hair and my hand gripped the handle tightly. John likes to ride slowly, so eventually we were in last place. He took breaks from time to time and I stopped and waited with him, encouraging him to continue but feeling anxious the entire time. Because, after all, this was a race!
But when I wasn’t looking, he would zoom away, faster than ever, using all his energy to get away from me. I would chase after him and he would laugh the whole way. It was pretty funny.
Being John’s sister has changed my life. I don’t know what life would be like without him.
My brother was born with Down syndrome. If he had not been born with his disability, would my views on people be the same? Would I be as empathetic? Would I have as much patience as I do? Would I have less responsibility?
Being with him seems to slow down time. He does things simply and quietly. I admire him and his ability to not let his disability define him.
I hope I continue to look at him for inspiration.
