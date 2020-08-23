Four years ago, I filled out my application for Unleashed. As an inexperienced eighth-grade graduate, I put every ounce of care into that application. I spent hours on those questions, pored over my old work for days to find my best samples, and seemed to have crafted the perfect application.
Then came the question: Briefly describe your life.
I immediately began looking for the most logical way to answer this question, plotting out the most important memories in my head. This is an exact copy from the Notes app on my phone, written on June 27, 2016:
“Guillain Barre (a syndrome in which the immune system attacks the nervous system, resulting in paralysis) 2008, after christmas, after i was healed, 2 weeks later, back to ballet, Scoliosis surgery 2010, discovered 2007 Moved to Chicago 2009 Moved back 2011.”
From what I can tell from this borderline unreadable snapshot into my just-graduated-middle-school brain (I mean come on — how did ballet relate to this, why wasn’t “i” or “christmas” capitalized, and what on earth happened to my punctuation?), the important things in life were my medical emergencies and a move. My life was nothing but a timeline, a two-dimensional trek from Point A to Point B. Not to mention, it was also a very sparse timeline!
I distinctly remember desperately retyping this part of my application at least 20 times, not only trying to get my word count down but also trying to find the substance in what I was saying. My life was laid out before me like I was a historical character in a report for school, and yet it said nothing of who I was.
Years later, I finally know that the problem was that life isn’t just a bulleted list. The events in our life are what make fun stories, but our growth from those events are what make us who we are.
Eighth grade me had missed the point completely. The physical translation of moving to Illinois from Yakima at 7 years old was not at all what was important. Moving to Illinois and wishing to be back in Yakima the whole time had taught me the terrible mistake of living in daydreams and missing what was right in front of me.
I can’t plot these events on a graph and call it my life, because life is not two dimensional. I’ve realized that I am not here to take a path from Point A to B, from high school to college to the workforce and so on. I believe I am here to fill all the gaps in between those milestones, and experience and learn from everything I possibly can. I don’t need to equip myself with a set timeline. All I truly need is an open mind and infinite curiosity.
At this point, I have little to no idea as to what I wish to study. Those plans are far too capricious to be set in stone.
Infinite curiosity, though, is something far simpler.
I don’t believe that our lives were meant to be lived like bucket lists (apologies to all of you who enjoy your checklists). The events are important, but taking the time to step back and realize how much you’ve grown or learned due to those events is far more important. So is stopping to live through the small, odd things that one couldn’t see by rushing through life. It is through this that we can truly live life to the fullest, and to revel in what is already provided for us.
Throughout high school, I could have just turned in my assignments, gone to prom, and graduated happily. Through that, my high school checklist was complete: Get good grades, go to a school dance, get my license.
It was by stopping and looking deeply at my interactions with my classmates that I became aware of the socioeconomic disadvantages that my parents had protected me from. By taking time to stop and absorb all that was happening around me, I made unforgettable, perspective-shaping memories in five-minute car ride conversations, trips to the taco truck, or impromptu hikes.
It is through a life of infinite curiosity that I find the drive and inspiration to write and to share what I think with all of you, and it is through your support that I was able to push past blocks in creativity and continue exploring life.
Thank you for taking the time to read my articles. It truly means the world to me that you are listening to some teenager’s ramblings, and I hope that they opened your mind or at the very least brightened your day. Even as my articles leave this newspaper, I hope that you join me in experiencing the world with infinite curiosity and appreciation for life.