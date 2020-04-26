Being in high school is a different experience for everyone, but I don’t think anyone saw this coming. Along with the rest of the class of 2020, I was excited for my last semester of high school. It’s the last months I was supposed to be surrounded by my friends, my teachers and everyone who has made my high school experience special, all before I left to a new place with new people.
When we received the news that school was postponed until April, it was very hard for my friends and me to accept. We also had a shared feeling that we wouldn’t be going back, which eventually we were right about. Being a student at West Valley High School, I was looking forward to all of my last events: my last Ramapalooza, the Rammy Awards, senior prom, my last assembly, my last times in the Ram Zone and, most important, a graduation ceremony.
I’m in liminality, in between remembering what was and waiting for what’s next. It feels strange being at home. I miss being at school. I miss having a structured life, having something to look forward to. It’s an extremely strange feeling that I will remember forever. We are living through history.
Don’t get me wrong, I completely support and respect Gov. Jay Inslee and the state school leaders on their decision. I understand the severity of the virus and the pain it has caused people economically, physically and emotionally. I am extremely grateful for my life, and realize that crying over prom is not the way to handle this.
To stay positive, I look to the future and everything it brings for me. I think about how my life will be in college at the University of Washington, and how excited I am for it. I also look forward to knowing that West Valley is planning to still have some type of graduation for its seniors, and I am excited for this.
This strange time has changed many things, but there’s no way for it to hold me back. I have to take advantage of living each day, and remember that being a senior in 2020 will serve as a great story to tell sometime in the future.