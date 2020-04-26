As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I’ve found this time challenging to participate in regular religious activities. On March 12, the church officially announced a temporary worldwide suspension of all gatherings. For me, this meant canceling weekly events such as Sunday school, missionary preparation class, youth group activities, and before-school seminary.
Although this discontinuation has been a struggle, my church and its leaders have provided an abundance of resources and ideas on how to replace these meetings with meaningful, home-based experiences.
At the beginning of 2019, the church updated its year-old “Come, Follow Me” initiative, providing a more connected layout of lesson plans across all platforms of learning. These lessons connected learning principles by teaching similar concepts and doctrine for not only Sunday school, but also for youth seminary and learning in the home as a family.
During these past few weeks, I’ve been fortunate to participate in meaningful lessons with my family every Sunday, in place of our usual sacrament meeting as a ward. I feel blessed to have been introduced to this type of home-based spiritual learning a year earlier — before the virus forced all of us home anyways.
As for seminary, my teacher emails a lesson to all high school youths in my church. My teacher’s thoroughly prepared lessons have increased meaning in my personal scripture study and helped me prepare for my future two-year mission.
Normally, my church’s Wednesday night youth group activities could include an exciting game of dodgeball, an interactive spiritual lesson or even just a relaxed movie night. While those aren’t exactly possible for now, we’ve found Zoom meetings very useful. So far, we’ve greatly enjoyed hosting a video chat with a different activity each week, during which we’ve played a trivia game called Kahoot, the classic game of Pictionary and a Google Maps guessing game called GeoGuessr, as well as simply having fun catching up with each other.
This pandemic has certainly been a difficult time for everyone, but I believe there’s always a way to replace whatever has been canceled. Of course, it may not be as meaningful as “the real thing,” but I see this quarantine as a gift: a gift of time for this period of learning.
This has been a time for learning to deal with isolation, learning to cope with only my family (I’m telling ya, it’s chaos here), learning to improve myself, and learning to grow closer to my Heavenly Father and study God’s gospel.
My prayerful study has given me the determination to make the most of this temporary trial. And the hope that this, too, shall pass.